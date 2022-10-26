Lancaster Country Day won its PIAA Girls Tennis Team Tournament opener Tuesday while Manheim Township was ousted.

The Cougars (18-1), whose only loss this season was to the Blue Streaks in the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament final, defeated District Four runner-up Jersey Shore (19-3) 4-1 in a Class 2A match at Hershey Racquet Club.

Sienna Castelli, Monica Lopez and Maggie Auman were straight set winners in singles for the District Three champions, losing just six games between them. Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

The win sends Country Day on to Friday’s quarterfinals against District 10 champion Cathedral Prep (16-2), a 3-2 winner over District Seven third-place finisher South Park. Their match is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at HRC.

Manheim Township (142), the District Three Class 3A runner-up, lost 5-0 to defending state champion Conestoga (17-1), the District One runner-up, at Philadelphia’s Legacy Youth Tennis center.

Of District Three’s three other Class 3A state qualifiers, only champion New Oxford won its opener, while in Class 2A, district runner-up Conrad Weiser (16-3) also advanced.