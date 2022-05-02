Nile Abadir was in a familiar spot at Monday’s finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Flight Championships at Conestoga Valley.

That familiarity included repeating as the Class 2A champion in both singles and doubles. Second, the doubles title came with teammate Freddie Bloom, who was also on last year’s winning team. In that match, Abadir was on the opposite side of the court from his cousin, George Brubaker.

“Getting to play with Freddie in doubles is very special to me,” said Abadir of the doubles crown, noting that Abadir and Bloom defeated Lancaster Catholic’s Brubaker and Brendan McNamara, who graduated, last year. “It’s unfortunate I can’t play with him in districts and states. So I have to rank the doubles title with him up there.”

And third, there was familiarity for the Cougars’ No. 1 singles player as he squared off against Bloom, Country Day’s No. 2 player, in the singles final.

“The singles match, the score definitely did not show how tough the match was,” said Abadir of his 6-1, 6-1 win. “I was really sweating out there, I was working for every game, there were so many huge games, so many points where we were just battling back and forth.”

“He played, I think, his best match of the season, so big credit to him. ... He’s just a good player and he usually beats me,” said Bloom, who, like Abadir, is just a junior.

As for the pair’s 6-0, 6-0 doubles win over Brubaker and Connor Ott, “I love playing with him. He makes my life really easy. ... We ended up getting the win today, so that felt good.”

“I told them, ‘Listen, I want you guys to go out like it’s a Sunday afternoon at the club,’ ” said Country Day coach Chris Wilson. “ ‘Have fun ... and cheer each other on and root each other on and love the game, just like you guys do.’ ”

Meanwhile, Hempfield freshman Cooper Lehman had a chance to match Abadir’s two titles. He outlasted fellow freshman Michael Georgelis of Manheim Township 7-5, 7-5 in the Class 3A final. But he and Eric Jordan came up short in the 3A doubles final, falling 6-3, 6-3 to Cedar Crest’s Rocco Shkreli and Garrett Muraika.

“It feels great. Coming out freshman year and just getting to play is amazing,” said Lehman, whose doubles match didn’t end until about 7:30 p.m. — the tournament’s action began at 4 (one of the tournament’s 2A singles playback matches between Wade Stoltzfus of Pequea Valley and Jayden Grumbine of Elco last two-and-a-half hours). “I think I just powered through the longer points. Michael, he’s such a good player, I wouldn’t put myself above him. We’ve played a lot of tennis and I think I just barely got it done today.”

“We certainly knew Cooper would do well in the league,” said Hempfield coach Melinda Bell. “We also knew about Michael and what a good player he is, so we were hoping they would see each other in the league final.”

In other flights, Carson Weigle of Lancaster Country Day won 6-3, 6-3 in Flight Two; Connor Zook of Cocalico won 7-5, 0-6, 11-9 in Flight Three; Jake Nyveldt of Elizabethtown won 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 in Flight Four; Luke Risser and Nyveldt of Elizabethtown won 8-4 in Flight Two doubles; and Zach Taylor and Chris Hager won 8-0 in Flight Three doubles.