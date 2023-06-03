Lancaster Country Day’s boys tennis team was the headliner coming into this season.

The Cougars went out that way too.

Led by No. 1 singles player Nile Abadir, LCD captured its second straight Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Class 2A team titles, and won the PIAA 2A crown, finishing 23-0.

Abadir racked up his third L-L and district 2A crowns, and finished second in the state, giving him three top-three finishes (he won in 2021 and was third last year). He didn’t have a chance at four with the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic.

L-L ‘NEIGHBORS’ END WITH GOLD The Mahaffey brothers have quite a few tennis titles. They’re not that well-known in the Lancaster-Lebanon League circles because ... well, they’re not in the L-L. But twins Aidan and Tyler, both juniors, aren’t exactly strangers either, playing at Palmyra, the lone Lebanon County school not in the league. They got their second straight PIAA Class 3A title last weekend, winning in an injury walkover. That was after surviving with a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3 win in the semifinals. The Mahaffeys also reached the state tournament as freshmen in 2021, falling in the quarterfinals. And they got to the PIAA tournament then by winning the first of their three District Three 3A crowns. — Philip Glatfelter

“I look back on this season, and I think to last season as a team, we got second, and this season we got first, so I think that was my first goal this year was to get that as a team,” Abadir said after last weekend’s state singles and doubles championships.

“And if I could get another first place this year, that would be incredible. I would have been more upset if I ended my career not swinging and not playing the way I want to. ... I was very happy with my performances the last couple of weeks. That’s all I could ask for.”

The Cougars’ leader was actually overshadowed a bit as longtime friend and fellow senior Freddie Bloom earned a state title.

While teaming with Abadir in doubles most of the season, including winning a third straight L-L 2A title, Bloom was faced with the decision of playing singles or doubles from that point on. He went to sophomore teammate Michael Georgelis, a transfer from Manheim Township who was second in the L-L and third in districts in 3A last season, with the thought that their combined talents could take them a long way.

Both had to decide whether to forgo singles. While Georgelis was third in 3A in District Three in 2022, Bloom was second to Abadir in 2A.

They decided to go with Bloom’s suggestion, and it worked, as they took both the district and state 2A doubles titles.

“We just felt like it would be a cool opportunity to compete for a district and state title as a team,” said Bloom after winning the title. “So that was cool.”

Bloom and Georgelis ran roughshod through the district bracket, losing two games entering the final. There, they were to face teammates Carson Weigle and Julian Clark, but Weigle withdrew after tweaking his back in a three-set semifinal.

Bloom and Georgelis didn’t face much resistance in the state tournament either, winning each in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-1 drubbing of District One champions Julian Casabon and Eoin Anto of Springfield in the final. The Cougars’ toughest match was actually a 6-2, 7-5 win over Cathedral Prep’s Jonah Ng and Hayden Hutchinson in the quarterfinals. In the rest of their matches, they lost just five games.

Other state competitors

Other L-L players in state competition included the Cedar Crest (16-3) and Manheim Township (15-5) teams in 3A. Both lost in the first round by identical 3-2 scores. The Falcons’ only other loses were to Country Day in the L-L final and Dallastown in the District Three final. The Blue Streaks’ other losses were twice to Cedar Crest and twice to Dallastown.

Pequea Valley (14-4) lost its 2A opener.

Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman got to the 3A semifinals, losing to defending champion David Lindsay of Central Mountain and then dropping the third-place match to finish fourth.

In Class 2A, Lancaster Catholic’s Stefo Billis lost his singles opener while Weigle and Clark won their doubles opener before falling to Casabon and Anto in the quarterfinals.

District dominance

Country Day could boast of sweeping all three 2A titles. The Cougars didn’t lose a game as a team.

Billis finished third in 2A singles.

In Class 3A, the L-L wasn’t as dominant, but still had plenty of firepower. Lehman repeated as singles champion, as just a sophomore, gutting out a 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win over Dallastown’s Hayden Koons in the final.

Cedar Crest came up just short in the team tournament, losing 3-2 to Dallastown in the final. The Falcons had two doubles teams competing, and both won in the first round, before bowing out.

League’s best

Country Day’s repeat came at the expense of Cedar Crest for the second year in a row, winning 3-1 this year after a 3-2 decision in 2022. Abadir bested Georgelis 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the 2A final, then teamed up with Bloom for a 6-2, 6-4 win over Georgelis and Weigle for the doubles crown.

While the Cougars dominated the league’s 2A action, it was a lot of Cedar Crest in 3A. However, the Falcons’ Viseth Meng fell short against Lehman, who won 6-2, 7-5, but Meng joined Charlie Robbins in outlasting teammates Rocco and Joe Shkreli 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 in the doubles final.

Manheim Township didn’t play a huge role in the aforementioned competition, but the Streaks dominated the rest of the flight action. Zack Taylor (Flight Two), Krishna Chinasammy (Three) and Jake Palandjian (Four) were singles winners in what was abbreviated play due to weather concerns. Pritesh Tanna and Chris Hager won Flight Three doubles. Only Cedar Crest’s Ryan Glover and Ben Sheffield interrupted the Streaks’ run, taking Flight Two doubles.

Regular season

Country Day was the Section Three winner at 8-0 while Cedar Crest took One with a 6-0 mark. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4) was 6-0 to take Section Two.

Runners-up were Manheim Township in One, Cocalico (10-7) in Two and Pequea Valley in Three, all with just one section loss.