Players from Lancaster Country Day’s boys tennis team continued to dominate Thursday.

The Cougars, who won the Lancaster-Lebanon League team title Tuesday, were present up and down the list of Class 2A results from Day One of the L-L flight tournament at Conestoga Valley.

It started in singles, where three of the four top seeds were from LCD and all three advanced to the semifinals. The top four seeds all had first-round byes.

Top seed and defending champion Nile Abadir moved on with a 6-1, 6-1 win over teammate Carson Weigle in the quarterfinals. He’ll meet teammate Freddie Bloom, the No. 4 seed who won 6-1, 6-0 in Round Two, in Friday’s semifinals.

Second-seeded Michael Georgelis, who was runner-up in Class 3A last year while playing for Manheim Township, won his second-round match 6-1, 6-1. He’ll face No. 3 seed Stefo Billis of Lancaster Catholic, a 6-0, 6-1 winner Thursday, in the quarterfinals.

As in singles, the Cougars had three of the top four seeds in doubles, with the top four again having first-round byes.

Top-seeded Abadir and Bloom had a second bye to get into the semis. They’ll face teammates Julian Clark and Ivan Bene, the No. 4 seeds who had one of the most exciting matches of the day, outlasting Samuel Domencic and Jared Hostetter of Annville-Cleona 6-4, 6-8, 10-7.

Second-seeded Georgelis and Weigle lost just one game in their second-round match. They’ll take on the No. 3 seeds, Pequea Valley’s Cole Stoltzfus and Wade Stoltzfus, who were 6-2, 6-0 winners in Round Two, in the semifinals.

In Class 3A, there was one surprise, along with several matches that went three sets.

Fifth-seeded Lance Wilson of Ephrata crashed the party by bumping off No. 4 seed Adam Good of Cocalico 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Also in the quarterfinals, Cedar Crest’s Viseth Meng needed a third set to beat teammate Rocco Shkreli 6-7, 6-1, 6-4. The third-seeded Meng will take on No. 2 seed Kurt Chiong of Manheim Township in the semifinals after Chiong lost five games in winning his two matches.

No. 1 seed and defending champion Cooper Lehman of Hempfield coasted into the semifinals, losing just three games in a pair of wins. He’ll take on Wilson.

In doubles, two matches went to three sets.

McCaskey’s George Fenimore and Pierce Leaman got by PJ Fahey and Aidan Karlow of Penn Manor 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 while Yuji Wenger and Michael Horst of Conestoga Valley were 6-1, 6-7 (3), 10-6 winners over Wilson and Todd Weist of Ephrata.

Only one round of doubles was played Thursday. Lehman and Eric Jordan received a bye while second-seeded Rocco and Joe Shkreli, third-seeded Avilan Murugesan and Landon Keller of Donegal and No. 4 seeds Meng and Charlie Robbins lost just five games combined in their first-round matchups.

Action continues Friday morning at the Hempfield recCenter, beginning at 8 a.m. The field will be whittled down to the finalists, with the title matches tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday at Conestoga Valley.

Results from the abbreviated action in the other flights was not available.