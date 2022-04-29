Call it the chase to history.

Following Carson Weigle’s final point in a 6-2, 6-0 win over Cedar Crest’s Garrett Muraika at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Team Championship, his teammates chased after him on the court and mobbed him.

Weigle’s win not only sealed his team’s 3-2 victory over Cedar Crest, but it was historic in that it helped bring Lancaster Country Day its first L-L team crown.

“It still hasn’t sunk in yet. To create history for our school is something special, and to do it for the team is an unreal experience,” Weigle said. “Both teams were well-deserving, but today everything was clicking. This is something you dream of, and to be able to do it is insane. I am so thankful I was able to produce and do what was needed to win.”

It wasn’t that Muraika didn’t hit his serves. It was the fact Weigle was able to get the best of him with his returns.

Weigle, who played for Hempfield last year, said he trained hard over the winter for a moment like this. In the early going, Weigle admitted nerves got to him a bit. He said the sun and wind also played a factor, but he overcame.

“Today, I was able to adjust well,” Weigle said.“I just got the momentum in the first game, and it carried me through. (Muraika) is an incredible player, but today I just got the best of him.”

Cedar Crest coach Mike Rohrbach called Weigle a different player than he was a year ago with the Black Knights.

“We saw him last year when he played for Hempfield and came out with a win,” Rohrbach said. “His game has tremendously improved and has taken his game to the next level to take Country Day over the edge to win the league championships.”

It wasn’t as if Cedar Crest forgot its A-game, either. The Falcons won their section this year, and it was the third time they’d made it to the league championship, having won both attempts. As Weigle said, Muraika was no pushover, and in the doubles to start the match, the Falcons soared.

Jozef Shkrelie and Sam Malay took home a 6-3, 6-4 win over the Cougars’ Gonzalo Diez Villarino and Aryan Kalidindi.

Then, in second doubles, Micah Zeisloft and Ben Sheffield did what they needed to do against Chandler King and Christian Hoin in a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4 win.

It put the Falcons up 2-0 on the Cougars entering the singles matches. Fred Bloom picked up the win over Viseth Meng at No. 2, 6-0, 6-1, while Nile Abadir, who utilized some good forehand and backhand shots, took care of business in the No. 1 slot.

No stranger to big matches — he won the L-L, District Three and PIAA Class 2A titles last year — Abadir downed Rocco Shkrelie 6-0, 6-0. But after Weigle clinched his game, Abadir said being able to pull out the win as a team meant more than the individual crowns.

“Tennis is an individual sport, and I had a great season last year,” Abadir said. “But doing this as a team is so much more special. I love my team.”

With the win, the Cougars kept their team record perfect. They now head into District Three team action with a first seed and a match against East Pennsboro scheduled for May 5.

“We knew it was going to be a tough battle. Cedar Crest is such a storied program,” Cougars coach Chris Wilson said. “I was hoping we could be competitive with them, but it kind of went our way today.

“I’m hoping they can keep this momentum, take it into districts,” he added. “We’ll try to make a deep run, hopefully into states as many have never been there. But they have come together as a team, and that, is the best part about it. Our experienced players have really helped our non-experienced players.”

Cedar Crest also remains alive in the district team postseason and has a good seed, a No. 2, in Class 3A, where it will take on a familiar foe in Manheim Township, also on May 5.

“It’s been a fantastic year for us, it was a goal to get to the L-L championship from the beginning of the year,” Rohrbach said. “We won the first two we were in and didn’t get this one, but that is OK. There are a lot of good life lessons when you go up against adversity and play great teams. The season is not over for us yet. We have a great seed in districts, but a tough matchup with Manheim Township, and we have to take care of that one first.”