Lancaster Country Day is the only Lancaster-Lebanon League team alive after first-round action Tuesday of the PIAA Boys Tennis Team Championships.

The Cougars, who finished second in last year’s Class 2A competition, kept their unbeaten season intact, improving to 20-0 with a 5-0 win over Chartiers Valley (7-8) at Hershey Racquet Club.

The L-L and District Three 2A champs blew away the District Seven fourth-place team, losing just three games in the five matches. Michael Georgelis and Freddie Bloom didn’t lose a game.

The win sends LCD on to Friday’s quarterfinals at HRC, where it will take on Section Four champion Central Columbia (18-0) in a battle of unbeatens at 12:30 p.m.

Central Columbia moved on with a 3-0 win over Pequea Valley (14-5), which was the District Three third-place team, at Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.

The Braves, who finished second to Country Day in L-L Section Three, had two close singles matches, but they didn’t finish with Central Columbia winning No. 3 singles and both doubles in straight sets. PV’s Wade Stoltzfus was leading No. 1 singles 6-4, 4-0 while Cole Stoltzfus lost his first set 7-6.

If Country Day wins Friday, it advances to one of Saturday’s semifinals at HRC at 10 a.m. The semifinal winners play for the title at 4 p.m.

Masterman, last year’s 2A champion, was a 3-2 loser to Lower Moreland Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Class 3A, both L-L entrants came up just short, falling 3-2.

At Gorilla House Gym in Altoona, L-L and District Three runner-up Cedar Crest (16-3) fell to District Six winner Hollidaysburg (20-1). The match came down to No. 1 singles, where the Falcons’ Viseth Meng lost 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Winning for Cedar Crest was Rocco Shkreli at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 6-4, and the No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Glover and Ben Sheffield, 7-5, 6-3.

District Three third-place team Manheim Township (15-5) lost to Gateway (13-3) at North Allegheny High School. Interestingly enough, the Blue Streaks coasted in doubles, with Jake Palandjian and Chris Hager not losing a game at No. 1 and Peter Sanchez and Jack Reynolds losing just one at No. 2. Meanwhile, Gateway only lost a total of seven games in winning the three singles in straight sets.