HERSHEY — With a 4-3 score at pivotal points in two deciding matches Wednesday, things went in a positive direction for one Lancaster County team and the opposite for another.

Lancaster Country Day had the positive outcome, winning the District Three Girls Tennis Team Tournament Class 2A title with a 3-2 win over Conrad Weiser at Hershey Racquet Club.

However, Manheim Township returned home with a runner-up finish in Class 3A, falling by the same score to New Oxford and ending the Blue Streaks’ run of six straight district crowns.

“Very rewarding. Definitely a good feeling,” Cougars senior Maggie Auman said after she defeated the Scouts’ Isabel Wiggins 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles for the 2A crown. “I’m a senior, so I was just treating every point like it was my last one on the court.”

In the third set, Auman held that 4-3 lead, and was able to go on to secure the 6-4 win.

While Auman’s match, which lasted three hours, decided the outcome, it was hardly the only one that was crucial. Just like Auman, sophomore Monica Lopez dropped her first set, but was able to reverse the momentum and take a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 2. Lopez had to take a timeout late in the match, walking off the court and vomiting in a trash can before returning to complete her victory,

“I’m just so thrilled that Monica turned it around and got it together,” said Lancaster Country Day coach Laura Athey, whose team is now 17-1, with its only loss coming to Manheim Township in the Lancaster-Lebanon League final. “I could not be happier for Maggie because she’s a senior.

“It was a beautiful team effort.”

The Cougars’ other point Wednesday came at No. 1 doubles, with Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards winning 6-3, 6-3.

Conrad Weiser (13-2), which defeated No. 1 seed Wyomissing in the semifinals, looked in great shape early on, getting wins in the two matches that finished first, at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles, and with Lopez and Auman having lost their first set.

After Lopez won, Auman still needed about another 20 minutes to finish her match, with a crowd watching.

“I like the pressure a little bit. It’s a motivation, and hearing all my friends is amazing,” Auman said.

“First set, I started off a little bit slow and I had to really find my groove, and I eventually did,” she said, “and in the second set, I was feeling a little more like myself, just trying to stay in each and every point.”

Manheim Township (14-1) came in as the No. 2 seed and lost to an unbeaten team in the top-seeded Colonials (19-0). The Blue Streaks appeared poised for the upset, with Jade Miller up a set and holding a 4-3 lead in the second at No. 3 singles.

But New Oxford’s Kaelyn Balko was able to turn the tide and win that set, going on to a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory.

“She was down in the first set 3-0 and came back, and after the second set loss, I thought she’d come back in that third set and win it,” said Manheim Township coach Carolyn Miller, who is also Jade’s mother. “But I just think her emotions ... it was just too much.”

That match also was a marathon, though paling in comparison to the 2A decider, only lasting two hours. It actually continued while four of the five 2A matches got underway.

Like Auman’s match, Balko and Miller also had a crowd of fans and teammates rooting them on.

“It was definitely stressful, in a match we definitely could have won,” said Blue Streaks senior and No. 1 player Kayla Kurtz, who lost to New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach 6-1, 6-0 – the same score when they met in Saturday’s singles semifinals. “It comes down to the mental game and we just couldn’t pull it out today.”

Township got a singles win from Haley Miller at No. 2, 6-3, 6-2, and a win at No. 2 doubles by Miya Lamichane and Camille Honrade, 6-2, 6-1.

That left it up to Jade Miller and Balko to decide. Miller had won the deciding match in last year’s final against Cumberland Valley.

“It’s incredible. I mean, we’re small town New Oxford,” said Colonials coach Travis Martin, whose team won its first district title. “My biggest fear, and it actually showed in some matches, is (the Blue Streaks) have been here. They know exactly (what to expect). ... But we had some girls step up and finish their match.”

While the Lancaster County teams had different results, they’ll both be returning to action Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Tournament, with sites and times to be determined.

Class 2A third-place match

Wyomissing 3, Lampeter-Strasburg 1: The Pioneers (13-4) lost to the top-seeded Spartans (12-1) in Tuesday’s match to determine the third and final spot in the PIAA Tournament. Kylie Gerhart got the only win for L-S, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.