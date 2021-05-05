Nile Abadir picked up his second Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Flight Tournament title Tuesday, teaming with Fred Bloom to win the Class 2A doubles final at Hempfield recCenter.

The top-seeded Lancaster Country Day pair trailed 2-0 to start their match, but reeled off the next seven games and knocked off second-seeded Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker of Lancaster Catholic 8-4.

Abadir took the flight tournament 2A singles title Monday.

After rallying for a 3-2 lead, “they just kind of started cruising,” Lancaster Country Day coach

Chris Wilson said. “At 7-2, I told them, ‘Hey, listen, you’re playing against seniors; you know they’re coming after you now.’ So I said, ‘Just be prepared. … You just have to weather the storm, keep playing your game, play smart and put the ball where we want to put it.’”

After the Crusader pair rallied to make it 7-4, Abadir and Bloom broke Brubaker’s serve for the win.

It was good play, nice tennis,” Wilson said. “Not a lot of long points, but good, smart doubles, by both teams. … It was a good strategic battle.” Bloom remained undefeated in doubles play at 9-0 while Abadir is 8-1. The pair defeated McNamara and Brubaker for the second time this season, battling for a 9-7 win in their L-L Section Three match April 12.

Two other doubles matches were played Tuesday to wrap up the flight event.

In Flight Two, top-seeded Tyler Martin and Colin Zucchi of Ephrata were 8-4 winners over No. 2 seeds Akilan Murugesan and Jacob Erb of

Donegal.

In Flight Three, the No. 1 seeds, Ryan Glover and Sam Malay of Cedar Crest, ended the surprising run of unseeded Alex Vaziri and Spencer Teaman of Lampeter-Strasburg with an 8-3 win.