HERSHEY — Carson Weigle was “stoked.”

Apparently, so were his singles teammates as they won all but two games between them in capturing the District Three Boys Team Tennis Class 2A title with a 3-2 win over Conrad Weiser on Wednesday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club.

“Honest, it’s an incredible feeling,” said Weigle, whose 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles clinched the victory for the top-seeded Cougars (16-1). “Everything was working. Being inside definitely helps my game a little bit because I have a bigger serve, and when we’re inside, usually it makes things go my way a little bit easier and quicker than it does outside.”

Freddie Bloom matched Weigle’s scores at No. 2 singles and Nile Abadir, who won the district 2A singles title for the second straight year on Saturday, won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.

“We felt good with our singles matches. They did what they needed to do,” Country Day coach Chris Wilson said. “Conrad Weiser battled hard. They came out with a game plan to try to slow the game down ... but the boys responded well.”

While the singles wins were easy, they were also needed because sixth-seeded Conrad Weiser (14-4) was leading both doubles matches — 6-4, 2-1 at No. 1 and 6-2, 4-1 at No. 2 — before the Cougars retired.

The win sends the Cougars to the state tournament as the district’s top seed, and gives them a first-round match Tuesday at HRC against the second-place team from District Four.

“The feeling is we have to take this momentum,” Wilson said. “I told the boys to enjoy today, but tomorrow we have to come back ready to cut wood and carry water.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to do it for such a team,” said Weigle, who is a transfer from Hempfield. “This team is amazing. I love every one of these guys. ... I’m just stoked.”

It’s the third straight district 2A title for the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Lancaster Catholic won last year and Country Day in 2019; the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Cougars also won it in 2017.

Also Wednesday, No. 2 seed Cedar Crest was a 3-2 winner over No. 5 Cumberland Valley in the Class 3A third-place match at Lebanon. That sends the Falcons to the state tournament, where they’ll play the District One winner in Tuesday’s first round.

Sam Malay and Micah Zeisloft got the decisive win for Cedar Crest. After losing the first set 6-3, they won 6-2, 6-4. Charlie Robbins won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and the doubles team of Jozef Shkreli and Garrett Muraika won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

Following Country Day’s match at HRC, it was a battle of unbeatens in the Class 3A title match, with No. 1 seed Dallastown (21-0) beating No. 3 Palmyra (17-1) 3-0.

Dallastown handed the Cougars their only loss of the season, 5-0 on March 30.

In the only district match still to be played, No. 4 seed Donegal takes on No. 6 Pequea Valley in the 2A third-place match at 4 this afternoon at Manheim Township.