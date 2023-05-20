HERSHEY — A year ago, one team point separated Lancaster Country Day from the PIAA Class 2A boys team tennis championship.

Saturday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club, the Cougars finally got that point.

Granted, it took a few tries, but Lancaster Country Day defeated Lower Moreland 3-2 in the championship match.

The deciding point came at No. 2 doubles, where Ivan Bene and Andrew Vanero defeated Gabriel Shapiro and Logan Moore 6-3, 7-6 (9-7). The Cougars (21-0) won on their fifth match-point opportunity, but Lower Moreland never got to a set point.

“We thought it might come down to that No. 2 doubles court,” Cougars head coach Chris Wilson said. “For them to dig out and come back from down 5-3 to tie 6-6 and win in a tiebreak, that’s just a mindset.”

The first team point went to Lower Moreland (17-3) when Aaron Sandler defeated Nile Abadir 6-1, 6-1. Abadir is the District Three singles champion, but Sandler is the No. 1-rated tennis player in his age group in Pennsylvania and will be going to Penn.

That lead did not last long as Lancaster Country Day quickly answered on the other two singles courts. Michael Georgelis and Freddie Bloom both broke their opponents’ serve in the first game of their matches, which foreshadowed easy wins. Georgelis won 6-1, 6-2 over Jacob Heller at No. 2 and Bloom won by the same score over Max Spodik at No. 3.

“We knew (Lower Moreland) was good on those two courts, but that we could win there,” Wilson said. “It helped Michael and Freddie to be more focused, knowing that Nile would be playing hard but had a difficult match.”

That had the Cougars up 2-1 with both doubles matches still in progress. The No. 1 doubles contest looked might it be heading for a third set when the Cougar team of Carson Weigle and Julian Clark had a 5-3 lead, but they ultimately fell to Aiden Kasner and Vincent Zhang 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). Lower Moreland won the last two points of the tiebreaker.

This was the first team match in which Lancaster Country Day lost any contests since the Lancaster-Lebanon League final, in which the Cougars defeated Cedar Crest 3-1. The six matches since had all been blankings.

“You have to play every opponent and instill in the player that you have to respect every opponent,” Wilson said. “And every opponent is going to get tougher and tougher.”

In the morning semifinal, the Cougars swept Sewickley Academy 3-0.

Bloom picked up the first team point with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Sebastian Tan at No. 3 singles.

The doubles teams clinched the contest with wins shortly thereafter, officially defeating Sewickley (13-3) in just over an hour. At No. 1, Weigle and Clark beat Spencer Krysinsky and Jackson Quigley 6-3, 6-0, and at No. 2, Bene and Vanero downed Alexander Quigley and Jason Chen 6-1, 6-2.

The No. 1 and 2 singles were halted then. Abadir led 6-2, 4-2 over Severin Harmon and Georgelis led 6-0, 4-2 over Jonathan Varghese.

Last year, the Cougars won the PIAA semifinals 3-2 over Fairview but lost 3-2 in the finals to Masterman.