It felt going in that the Pequea Valley at Lancaster Country Day boys tennis match Wednesday would be a real barn-burner.

The 80-degree weather made it feel that way too, though the final 7-0 score in favor of the Cougars said otherwise.

Either way, Country Day clinched at least a tie for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three title with the win, with only a match Monday at Lancaster Mennonite (2-5, 1-5) remaining on the section schedule.

“I came from a bigger school (Hempfield) and didn’t really know what to expect. I hadn’t heard of Pequea Valley,” said Carson Weigle, who scored a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles to clinch the victory, evoking a scream of celebration. “I knew it was going to be a battle because they’re a talented team. ... But thankfully everything went my way today.”

While Country Day (10-1, 7-0 Section Three) had a comfortable 3-0 lead after doubles, getting to that point wasn’t easy.

Juniors Nile Abadir, the defending L-L, District Three and PIAA Class 2A champion, and Freddie Bloom coasted to an 8-0 win a No. 1 doubles – they also posted easy wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.

After that, things got interesting. Chandler King and Christian Hoin gutted out an 8-6 win at No. 3 doubles, and Weigle and Gonzalo Diez Villarino outlasted the Braves’ Hayden Winey and Cole Stoltzfus 9-8 (12-10) at No. 2.

“Pequea Valley always plays so strong with their doubles teams,” said Country Day coach Chris Wilson. “Coach Burns always does a good job of pairing the boys together, and they have good strategy and good technique. ... Today, we were just kind of fortunate to hang in their and come out with some tight matches.”

Winning at No. 4 singles was Diez Villarino, who got the Cougars’ third close win, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 over Stoltzfus.

Both teams entered the match undefeated in the section and with one loss overall – PV (10-2, 6-1) was earlier reported as unbeaten, but had an early loss to Twin Valley that wasn’t recorded.

“Ultimately, we were going to lose what we were going to lose,” Pequea Valley coach Eric Burns said. “If those two doubles go the other way, it might have made them a little nervous.

“But I’m pleased with how my guys played. Even guys who were getting blown out were playing well.”

In a key L-L Section One match Wednesday:

Cedar Crest 6, Hempfield 1: At Lebanon, the Falcons (11-1, 5-0 Section One), who entered the match as the only undefeated team in the section, remained that way and clinched a tie for the title.

Cedar Crest got off to a hot start, sweeping doubles and coasting to the win. Grant Muraika and Rocco Shkreli pulled away from a tight 5-4 No. 1 doubles match to win 8-5, with the Falcons winning 8-1 at No. 2 and No. 3.

The lone win for Hempfield (9-3, 3-2), which entered the week undefeated but also lost to Manheim Township 4-3 on Monday, came from freshman Cooper Lehman at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, with Cedar Crest coach Mike Rohrbach saying Lehman “showed why he’ll be a top seed in the L-L tourney.”

The Falcons wrap up their Section One schedule Monday against Warwick (4-6, 0-4).