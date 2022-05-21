HERSHEY — The tension and excitement was heard with every point, as the last match of the Class 2A final was being played.

But for Lancaster Country Day, the last sound was that of exasperation as Masterman prevailed for a 3-2 win in the PIAA Boys Tennis Team Championships on Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

That final match was between the Cougars’ Carson Weigle and Kevin McHale at No. 3 singles. Weigle won the first set 6-4, but McHale came back to win 6-4, 6-3 in that last match, which went about an additional 20 minutes than any other match. That gave Weigle and McHale a fairly large and vocal audience.

“Carson, I think, should be proud. It was a really close match,” said Country Day No. 1 singles player Nile Abadir. “He fought. Unfortunately, it just came down to a couple of points.

“I hope he knows that he’s the big difference this year as opposed to last year.”

Abadir was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 1 singles for the District Three champion Cougars (19-2) and Freddie Bloom routed his No. 2 singles opponent 6-1, 6-0.

But District Twelve champion Masterman took both doubles matches, including that second-to-last finisher at No. 2, that went 7-5, 7-5.

“It was so close, so close,” said Country Day coach Chris Wilson. “You know, our doubles teams played as good as they did all year. Our No. 2 was 7-5, 7-5, and they’re two kids, one’s a basketball player and one’s a soccer player. They’ve been playing tennis two years.”

The Cougars advanced to the finals by defeating District Ten champion Fairview 3-2 earlier in the day. All three singles players won in straight sets.

“I had high expectations for each player, but as a team, I wasn’t thinking that we could go and win states or districts,” said Abadir. “We didn’t even make it to the postseason last year. I’m so proud of how our team did.”

“Let’s just keep things in perspective of where we’ve come from,” said Wilson. “And what a great season it was. It was a great ride. We just have to take and learn from it.”

Masterman advanced with a 3-2 win over District Seven champion Quaker Valley.

Lower Merion defeated Conestoga in a battle of District One teams in the Class 3A final.