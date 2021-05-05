Lancaster Catholic’s boys tennis team opened District Three play Wednesday by downing a fellow Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three opponent.

After defeating Pequea Valley 3-0 at Hershey Racquet Club, the top-seeded Crusaders will meet another familiar foe when they face Donegal in the Class 2A semifinals Monday at 2 p.m. at HRC.

The fourth-seeded Indians (11-3) advanced after getting past No. 5 seed Berks Catholic (12-3) 3-2 Wednesday. Akilan Murugesan and Evan Stehman won in singles for Donegal while Jacob Erb and Ben Hallgren won in doubles. Murugesan needed a first-set tie-breaker before winning 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Brendan McNamara and Ross Conway won in singles for Lancaster Catholic (15-0), and George Brubaker and Chris Carl won in doubles.

Eighth-seeded Pequea Valley finishes at 11-3.

In the other two Class 2A quarterfinals at Racquet Club West, No. 7 seed East Pennsboro surprised No. 2 seed Wyomissing 3-2 and No. 3 seed Conrad Weiser downed No. 6 seed Susquehannock 5-0.

The Class 3A team tournament begins Thursday.