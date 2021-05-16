It’s been a dominating run in District Three Class 2A for Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis this season, capped off by Saturday’s doubles title for Lancaster Catholic’s Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker.

They coasted to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Conrad Weiser’s Alex Waltz and Jayden Lewis in the championship match, which goes along with the Crusaders’ team tournament title Wednesday. A week ago, Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir captured the 2A singles title.

“Wow. Words cannot explain it,” Brubaker said of winning the title. “All the work we’ve put in and all this time, to finally pay off. It’s incredible.”

“It was obviously awesome this past week to get the team championship and it’s also awesome to have the doubles champions,” Lancaster Catholic coach Mike Cannon said. “It definitely speaks to the hard work and grit of this team.”

The top-seeded McNamara and Brubaker reached the final by downing Donegal’s fourth-seeded team of Luke Yunginger and Evan Stehman 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals. The Indian pair then came up short in a bid for a PIAA tournament berth, falling 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the third-place match.

“I think we started out a little slow, but once we found our game and our energy, we really brought that energy, and that enabled us to play stronger, play more consistently and make better shots,” McNamara said.

While McNamara and Brubaker didn’t have too much difficulty in earning the title — they did have to go a third set in their quarterfinal on Friday — they were part of a team that didn’t lose a game in districts. Abadir only lost four games in his four matches.

While Donegal’s Yunginger and Stehman missed out on the state tournament, Penn Manor’s Curtis Rabatin and Maxwell Davis were able to advance in Class 3A. The second seeds came up short in the title match, losing 6-2, 6-4 to top-seeded Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey of Palmyra.

“I’m a little disappointed,” Rabatin said. “I think they came out and they played some of their best tennis. And Maxwell and I had a couple of unforced errors. I know, myself, a lot of double-faults. I think if we meet them again in states, we’re just going to clean up our unforced errors and play more solid.”

The Crusader and Comet duos will return to action at the state doubles tournament in two weeks.

“It’s disappointing that it’s not gold, but at least it’s a medal, and the focus shifts pretty quickly to states,” Davis said. “We feel we can still win states, so that’s the goal.”

“I just feel like there was a little lapse in their communication,” Penn Manor coach Amanda Pryzbylkowski said. “Because it was so fast and it was so intense compared to a lot of our other matches.”

Rabatin and Davis reached the final with a 6-3, 6-2 win in the semifinals.

Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier and Daniel Wu were 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 winners in the 3A third-place match. Arbittier and Wu lost 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.

For McNamara and Brubaker, their focus will now be shifting to the state team tournament, which begins Tuesday.

“It’s more of a big change for him because he’s going to play No. 1 singles, and I, unfortunately, get to play doubles the whole way through,” Brubaker said. “You’ve got to bring that energy no matter who your partner is.”