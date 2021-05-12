Lancaster Catholic didn't provide much suspense in winning the District Three Class 2A Boys Tennis title Wednesday.

Penn Manor and Donegal, on the other hand, made things quite interesting before earning spots in the PIAA tournament.

The Crusaders coasted to a 3-0 win over Conrad Weiser while the Comets (Class 3A) and Indians (Class 2A) each won 3-2 in their third-place matches, securing the final berths at states.

At Hershey Racquet Club, the Crusaders (17-0) remained undefeated, needing just the three matches to clinch the win.

"It was a tough match. Conrad Weiser was good competition for us," Lancaster Catholic coach Mike Cannon said. "They're one of these teams that also is pretty deep, which kind of talks to why they were in districts. ... There was good competition for us on a lot of courts today and we needed everybody to come out with the win."

Brendan McNamara lost just two games at No. 1 singles for Catholic while the other two singles didn't finish. The doubles were a little closer, with George Brubaker and Chris Carl winning 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1, and Matt DeBord and Patrick Hyrb winning 6-3, 7-5.

"They're really going out and doing what they have to do, showing their skills," Cannon said of his team. "Playing smart, playing clean and playing simple; that's kind of the mantra that we've had all year. … Not playing what the other team wants to do, but playing our brand of tennis in every match.

"We've been doing that thus far and I expect us continue that as we get into states."

Conrad Weiser (20-2) ended up being the first team from outside the L-L that the Crusaders had played since March.

"The first two teams we played in districts (Pequea Valley and Donegal) were section opponents, so we had a lot better viewpoint," Cannon said. "With Weiser, we played them two years ago and we saw some familiar faces, but just like a lot of things, two years, even though they might be the same names, they might be a different kind of player. Their players definitely got better from two years ago, but our players did as well. We executed a little better today and that's why we came out on top."

At Mount Joy, the Indians (12-4) got singles wins from Luke Yunginger, Akilan Murugesan and Evan Stehman to edge East Pennsboro (12-3) in the 2A third-place match. Jacob Erb and Ben Hallgren had a tight match at No. 1 doubles before falling 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

At Millersville, Curtis Rabatin's 6-7 (2), 6-0, 7-5 thriller at No. 1 singles lifted the Comets (14-2) over Palmyra (14-4) to take third in Class 3A. Stefo Billis and Maxwell Davis were straight-set winners in singles for Penn Manor. While Rabatin was battling it out, Nico Mann and Suren Clark were doing likewise at No. 2 doubles before falling 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.