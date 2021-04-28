Ross Conway has been on the Lancaster Catholic boys tennis team for four years. Tuesday, he and his teammates accomplished something they hadn’t done before.

The Crusaders defeated Penn Manor 3-1 at Donegal to capture the Lancaster-Lebanon League Team Tournament title.

“It’s a great feeling, obviously,” Conway said. “We’ve had the same group pretty much since freshman year, and we hadn’t really won anything before this, so it felt really good to get one.”

Conway defeated the Comets’ Maxwell Davis 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match which clinched the victory. “Definitely a really hard match,” Conway said. “I started to lose it there in the first set a little bit, and he started to put the pressure on me and was playing confidently, but luckily I got it back together the second set.”

Lancaster Catholic (13-0) was one of three teams that entered the tournament unbeaten but is the only one to come out unscathed. In addition to handing Penn Manor (12-1) its first loss, the Crusaders defeated Ephrata (13-1) in Monday’s semifinals.

“Matches like this — and I think really the last two matches against Ephrata and Penn Manor — really came down to a total team win on every court,” Lancaster Catholic coach Mike Cannon. “It definitely feels like the team won the match today, which is really what you want to see, especially this time of year.”

The Crusaders got two quick wins in doubles, which wasn’t surprising. “My plan coming in was to win the three singles, and I thought we probably would,” Penn Manor coach Amanda Pryzbylkowski said.

“When we played them in a scrimmage (in March), we won in the singles. Our doubles teams are not as match experienced. … Pushing those guys up has been really hard for them mentally to handle the pressure.”

First off the court were Catholic’s Matt DeBord and Patrick Hyrb at No. 2 doubles, after a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Then George Brubaker and Chris Carl added a 6-0, 7-5 win at No. 1. “We knew the singles were going to be pivotal,” Cannon said. “Knowing how deep our team is, we felt pretty good with the doubles.

That left the three singles matches, which weren’t tilting in Penn Manor’s favor. Conway’s first-set win went fairly quickly, but before he could close out his match, Penn Manor’s Curtis Rabatin took a 6-0, 6-1 decision at No. 2 singles.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders’ Brendan McNamara and the Comets’ Stefo Billis were engaged in a fairly tight match at No. 1, with McNamara eventually winning the first set 6-3.

But with only one game gone in their second set, Conway closed out Davis at No. 3. “We knew it was going to be a tight match and, honestly, it could have gone either way,” Cannon said. “Each court, on both teams, everybody gave it their all and left it all on the court. We came out on top today, which is great.”