HERSHEY — Lancaster Catholic’s boys tennis team had its way with most every team it encountered this season.

But the Crusaders had to grind it out Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club in winning first their semifinal and then the final of the PIAA Class 2A Boys Tennis Team Championships.

“We had a lot of adversity these last two matches,” said Lancaster Catholic coach Mike Cannon, whose team finished the season at 21-0 and earned the school’s first PIAA boys tennis team title. “We were down on several courts, and we came back and continued to fight and continued to trust each other … and we ended up being the team on top, grinding it out the way we did all season. It was great to do it the way we did it.”

Catholic senior Brendan McNamara helped save the season, rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the third game of the No. 1 singles match to beat Grayson Millette 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 of District 10 champion Fairview in the semifinals, as the Crusaders won 3-2.

“When I was down 0-3 in the third set, I saw all seven of my teammates looking down on me (from the viewing area),” said McNamara. “It’s now or never. So you have to search within yourself and come up big, and luckily I did. I found a way and we moved on to the final.”

Fellow senior Ross Conway grinded out a 7-6, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles that clinched the championship as the Crusaders got by District 12 champion Masterman 3-1 in the final.

“This is pure joy,” said Conway of the feeling after the clinching point. “I saw George (Brubaker) and Brendan come running down, and just seeing the smiles on their faces, it’s just amazing.”

They could have also won the match if another senior, Miles Durrett, won at No. 2 singles. Durrett was engaged in another grueling match, which he led 4-3 in the third set when Conway ended it.

“A great way to end it; there’s no better way,” said Durrett. “We were always visualizing (winning a state title), that was the key thing. It was always our goal from first day of freshman year. And we knew it could happen.”

The win gave the Lancaster-Lebanon League a second straight state 2A title after Pequea Valley won in 2019. There was no tournament last year after the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also winning in the final for Catholic was the No. 1 doubles team of Brubaker and Chris Carl, who survived after a 7-6 loss in the first set, winning the last two 6-1, 6-4. They were trailing 4-3 in the third.

The No. 2 team of Matt DeBord and Patrick Hyrb missed out on all the excitement with a fairly easy 6-3, 6-1 win.

In the semifinals, Brubaker and Carl had another nail-biter, again losing the first set, eventually winning 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Durrett won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

“To be honest, I prefer for it to be this way,” said Cannon of the tight matches. “If we had some easy walk-overs, it wouldn’t feel this sweet. … And it wasn’t just one person either. It was ever single person from top to bottom.”

Masterman reached the final by getting past District Three runner-up Conrad Weiser 3-2.

In Class 3A, District Three champion Hershey lost 5-0 to District One winner Lower Merion in the title match.