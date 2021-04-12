Lancaster Country Day coach Chris Wilson seemed to have it figured out. His Cougars had enough talent to make it a close match, but not enough to beat Lancaster Catholic.

And he was right, as the Crusaders took a 4-3 win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three boys tennis showdown Monday at Lancaster Catholic.

“It’s tennis. Unless somebody really has a bad day, you pretty much know what’s going to happen, once you know these kids and know the players,” Wilson said.

With the win, the Crusaders are the only unbeaten team in the section at 5-0 and are 9-0 overall. Country Day suffered its first section loss, falling to 3-1, 6-2 overall.

“Just kind of the grind-it-out nature of the team at this point,” said Catholic coach Mike Cannon about the key to winning the match. “On every court, they kind of showed they were willing to grind from start to the end.”

Ross Conway, one of three senior singles players for the Crusaders, clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Aryan Kaladini at No. 3 singles.

“This was definitely an important match,” Conway said. “We knew going in they were a really good team.”

“He just had to stick to his guns, grind it out and get the win,” Cannon said. “And he did it and got a point for the team today.”

Conway also teamed with Chris Carl to win 8-1 at No. 3 doubles, and Miles Durrett and Matt DeBord won by the same score at No. 2.

While the Cougars don’t have a lot of talented players, they do have two at the top. Nile Abadir and Freddy Bloom teamed for a hard-fought 9-7 win over Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker at No. 1 doubles, then won in singles. Abadir defeated McNamara, a returning L-L all-star, 6-0, 6-1 while Brown outlasted Durrett 6-2, 6-1 in a match that wasn’t finished until well after the rest were over.

“I knew coming in that it was going to be tough for Brendan,” Cannon said of McNamara’s match. “And he played well. Sometimes the score doesn’t tell the whole story.”

Brubaker accounted for Catholic’s other win, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

While the schedule showed that this match was a battle of section leaders, Wilson pointed out that his squad must still face some tough competition, including section rivals Annville-Cleona on Thursday and Pequea Valley on Friday, as part of a busy four-match week.

“We’ve just got to battle, and hopefully we can win the rest of our matches and maybe finish second, and that gives us a chance to get in the league tournament as a team,” Wilson said.