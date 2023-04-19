Spencer Teaman’s excitement at winning his No. 3 singles match might have seemed a bit over the top.

The Lampeter-Strasburg junior’s 6-1, 6-4 win over Cocalico’s Nicholas Neustadter on Wednesday at Lampeter did clinch a 4-3 victory and the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two boys tennis title. But as the defending section champion, a more low-key response might have been expected.

“We lost our (top two players) from last year and we still came back and won,” Teaman said. “So being able to still do that is great; it’s such a good feeling.”

Hence, the reaction.

L-S improved to 6-0 in Section Two and 11-2 overall, and is tentatively scheduled to host Section Three runner-up Pequea Valley Friday in an L-L team tournament quarterfinal match.

Cocalico (5-1, 8-5) is tentatively scheduled to be at Section One runner-up Manheim Township in another quarterfinal Friday. The official bracket is scheduled to be released Thursday.

While Teaman had the clinching match, twin brother Cole did his part with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles. The Teamans also teamed up to win 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.

“We don’t even talk sometimes; we just know what we’re doing,” Spencer Teaman said of the doubles pairing. “It’s so much fun.”

“It’s the best,” his brother added. “We’ve always been on the same page with a lot of things.”

No. 2 doubles was actually an all-brother matchup, as the Teamans beat Neustadter and his brother, Sebastian. The difference is the Neustadters aren’t twins: Nicholas is a junior and Sebastian a freshman.

Justin Gouger and Kenny Finn accounted for the fourth L-S point, winning 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.

“Very happy about it, of course,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach Mark Trach said of winning the section. “ I knew we’d have a tough match with Cocalico.”

Eagles coach Todd Snyder said coming in he felt his team needed to win two doubles matches. The Eagles earned a tough 9-8 (10-8) win at No. 1, but that was it.

“We were expecting to win,” Snyder said of his team’s mindset entering the match. “We thought we could win first doubles and third doubles. ... When you’re down 2-1 to these guys, it’s rough.”

Adam Good was a double winner for Cocalico, coasting to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and teaming with Wyatt Martin for the No. 1 doubles victory.

The Eagles’ other win came from Luke Main at No. 4 singles, 7-5, 6-2.

“I wasn’t thinking we would respond as easily as we did this year,” Trach said of winning the title despite losing three of his top five singles players from a year ago. “The guys just played great.”

Other champions

Cedar Crest (13-0) wrapped up Section One with a 7-0 win over Warwick on Wednesday, while Lancaster Country Day (14-0) defeated Annville-Cleona 6-1 in a night-time match at Lebanon Valley College to clinch the Section Three crown.