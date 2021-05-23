This fall will mark six years since Taylor Capoferri won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Class 3A singles girls tennis championship.

Capoferri has since been climbing toward the peak of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tennis, taking lumps in her first two years at Kutztown before figuring out what she wanted to study in the classroom, which led to a transfer to Bloomsburg.

A senior heading into the spring 2020 season, Capoferri, a Lampeter-Strasburg graduate, was aiming to go out with a bang. In the months leading up to that campaign, however, she was hospitalized with numerous illnesses, and essentially told she might not be healthy in time to finish her career, before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season anyway.

Instead, her playing career finished just weeks ago, and it’s a happy ending.

But to get there, we must go back.

'Struggling to catch my breath'

In November 2019, Capoferri fell ill, went to the emergency room at Lancaster General Hospital, and was given antibiotics for strep throat.

Upon returning to Bloomsburg to finish her fall 2019 semester, chest pain and difficulty breathing led to a trip to the emergency room at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. That led to a transfer to the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County, where she was placed in the cardiac unit and diagnosed with myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, along with pneumonia. She was hospitalized for a week.

“Doctors told me when I was in the hospital that they didn’t think I’d be playing tennis competitively for a really long time,” Capoferri said. “They said, ‘The minimum amount to release you to play tennis would be six months.’ ”

Two months later, Capoferri was back on the tennis court.

“I was still struggling to catch my breath a lot of the time,” she said. “I’d play a point, and felt like I just sprinted. I think that’s what made my skin turn purple.”

A Bloomsburg coach or athletic trainer stayed alongside the court to monitor Capoferri while she played.

“Just to make sure I wasn’t going to fall over,” Capoferri said.

Bloomsburg coach Rebecca Helt also moved Capoferri lower in the singles lineup so her competition wasn’t as tough.

“For a coach, it is a scary walk,” Helt said. “We’re coming from a point of view where we want her best interests, of course. I was nervous. To be honest, I didn’t want to push her too hard, but she wanted to push a little bit.”

Then the pandemic hit.

“We had about two matches before the season got canceled,” Capoferri said.

As a result of losing the 2020 season, players were given an extra year of athletic eligibility. With graduate school up next for Capoferri, she opted to return to the court in 2020-21.

'Push through'

Capoferri spent most of her offseason in Lancaster, taking classes through remote learning while hitting tennis courts all over the county.

However, the pandemic also took away her fall 2020 season, which is worth noting because that’s when individual and doubles tournaments would have been held.

As a result, any postseason competition this spring was in a team setting. Capoferri’s team worked to a 4-4 overall record and a 4-2 slate in PSAC play. The Huskies earned the No. 3 seed in the PSAC Tournament but fell to Millersville in the opening round.

However, Capoferri led the team with a 7-1 overall record in singles, playing all of her matches at No. 1. She was also 6-2 for the season in doubles matches, most of them alongside younger sister, Sarah.

Earlier this month, Capoferri was named an All-PSAC East first-team selection, the first of her career.

“That meant a lot,” she said. “I just looked back on the past year that I had. I didn’t suffer anywhere close to others with COVID-19 may have, but it was a challenge for me.”

“A kid like Taylor is what you hope to see at the end of four years,” Helt said. “She just is very brave. Nothing ever bothers her. She really approaches everything like I have this challenge but I’m going to go above it.”

Capoferri now holds a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from Bloomsburg, and is in her first year of grad school at the school. The area of study stems from Capoferri having had hearing problems as a child. She had tubes in her ears for about eight years, and needed speech therapy.

“Since I couldn’t hear, I wasn’t able to say a lot of sounds,” she said.

Her dream job is to eventually work with stroke patients who have aphasia, or an inability to comprehend or formulate language because of damage to specific brain regions.

She also has aspirations of becoming a tennis coach, and imparting knowledge she’s learned along her way. Like pushing through the losses early in her high school and college careers. To keep going when things are bad. And to not give up, even when it seems the ending to your playing career might be taken out of your hands.

“You never want to take anything for granted because it could go away in a second,” Capoferri said. “Just to always push through.”