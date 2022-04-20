When Cole Teaman left the court after his singles match Wednesday, he was promptly mobbed by his Lampeter-Strasburg tennis teammates.

It wasn’t simply congratulations, either.

Although the other three singles matches were still going, Teaman’s 6-1, 6-4 victory past Cocalico’s Nicholas Neustadter not only wrapped up the team match, but clinched the Pioneers’ first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title since 2007.

“That was so cool. I was so excited that we just won,” Teaman said. “It was crazy.”

A little more than an hour later, the entire Lampeter-Strasburg team celebrated a 6-1 victory.

Pioneers coach Mark Trach gathered his team afterward, telling them how proud he was, adding, “You took the moment. We haven’t had a section title in many years. You broke a drought.”

“The girls have had a few, but the boys have had a drought for awhile,” Trach said. “It was a great team win.”

Trach liked his team’s chances going in, but things really looked up when the Pioneers swept all three doubles matches to open a 3-0 lead.

“I thought it was going to be a very even battle,” he said. “On paper I saw their results and I thought we’d have a close match. I was quite surprised we took care of business in doubles and was very, very happy to see that happen.”

Lampeter-Strasburg improved to 5-0 in Section Two and will face Manheim Township in Thursday’s L-L team tournament action. The Pioneers (7-6 overall) finish their section season against Manheim Central on Friday. Cocalico fell to 5-1 in the section, 8-5 overall.

First singles player Weston Weaver said that he and No. 2 Andrew Reidenbaugh saw the 2007 championship banner hanging in the gym during class Wednesday morning. In his words, “that banner needed a friend.”

While he knew that Teaman already had wrapped everything up, Weaver kept battling against the Eagles’ No. 1, Adam Good.

Good opened the match by winning the first three games, but Weaver clawed his way back. Good was up 5-4 but Weaver came back and won the set in a long tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-5). The senior Weaver won the second set 6-0, giving Lampeter-Strasburg a 5-1 lead.

“I’ve been kind of preaching the idea of being a goldfish. Goldfish have very short memories, so forget those points that are frustrating and focus on the next point,” Weaver said. “They are the happiest creatures in the world. Those three games aren’t defining that match.

“I’ve got to give props to Adam Good. He is such a good player and I think it was a mindset. He was playing really well in that first set but kind of lost momentum a bit.”

Doubles got the Pioneers rolling. Weaver teamed with Reidenbaugh to win 8-0 in No. 1 doubles. Teaman played with his twin brother, Spencer, and the duo won 8-2. Kyle Pawson and Jack Harnish did the same at No. 3 doubles.

“We were up 3-0 and I was surprised at how easy the doubles matches were,” Trach said. “It brought back to our memory the match we had against (Conestoga Valley) where we won all three doubles and ended up winning just one of the singles matches. Anything can happen in this game.”

Despite only being a sophomore, Cole Teaman knew his team was counting on him and he relished the moment.

“Our team is so deep. I was really expecting to be depended on,” he said. “I acknowledged it, but I felt like, ‘Just play tennis and put the point away,’ stuff like that.”

Reidenbaugh rallied multiple times during his singles match. He dropped the first set to Max Hershey 4-6, and trailed in the second 6-5. He survived a match point and forced a tiebreaker, which he won, 7-6 (7-2). He then handled the super-tiebreaker third set, 10-6.

Connor Zook earned Cocalico’s lone victory, a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Spencer Teaman.