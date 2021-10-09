There will be a rematch of last year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis flight tournament Class 3A singles final on Monday.

No. 1 seed Avery Palandjian of Manheim Township and second-seeded Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor each won their semifinal matches Saturday at Cedar Crest. They will return to Cedar Crest on Monday at 3 p.m. for the title.

Palandjian defeated teammate Kayla Kurtz 6-1, 6-3 and Rabatin didn’t lose a game against Hempfield’s Grace Lehman.

Rabatin is the defending champion, defeating Palandjian 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3) in last year’s final.

In Class 2A, defending champ and No. 1 seed Anna Millen of Lancaster Catholic lost just one game against Ali Bender of Elco and advanced to Monday’s final against second-seeded Maddie Gerz of Lancaster Mennonite, who outlasted No. 3 seed Maggie Auman of Lancaster Country Day 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).

In Class 3A doubles, top-seeded Palandjian and Kurtz lost just three games in two matches to reach Monday’s final while third-seeded Lehman and Sophia Carson upended the No. 2 seeds, Rabatin and Erin Shipley, 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals.

In the five-team 2A doubles field, top-seeded Gerz and Sarah Steckbeck won their match 6-2, 6-3 while second-seeded Auman and Sophia Babar advanced after their opponent withdrew.

In other flights, fourth-seeded Jade Miller of Manheim Township surprised top seed Rylee Bender of Elizabethtown 6-2, 6-2 while No. 3 seed Kylie Gerhardt of Lampeter-Strasburg topped No. 2 seed Carson 6-4, 6-3 in Flight Two.

In Flight Three, top seed Julia Anderson of Elizabethtown and second-seeded Alex Gregory of Hempfield reached the finals as did top-seeded Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner of Elizabethtown and second seed Lydia Sullivan of Hempfield in Flight Four. Ortiz-Kreiner won after her opponent withdrew.

In Flight Two doubles, top-seeded Gregory and Sullivan won their two matches while unseeded Anderson and Ortiz-Kreiner, who knocked off the second-seeded team in Thursday‘s first round, also topped the third seed on Saturday.

In Flight Three doubles, fourth-seeded Lyndsey Steele and Katie Finn topped the No. 1 seeds 8-5 in the semifinals while unseeded Janelle Kingsboro and Emily Frownfelter of Donegal advanced with a 9-8 (7-3) win over Bethany Elmore and Hannah Weller of Cocalico in the semis. Elmore and Weller knocked off the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals.