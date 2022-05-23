Lancaster Country Day junior tennis phenom Nile Abadir heads into this week looking to add to his trophy case.

Just a year ago, as a sophomore, he won the Lancaster-Lebanon League Class 2A singles title, was one-half of the L-L Class 2A doubles champion and won the District 3-2A singles and PIAA Class 2A singles championships.

In 2022, Abadir and the Cougars won the L-L, District 3-2A team titles and nabbed a runner-up spot for the PIAA Class 2A team championship, Abadir and teammate Freddie Bloom captured the L-L 2A doubles crown, and Abadir captured the L-L Class 2A and District 3-2A singles titles.

He heads into this week looking to win his second-straight PIAA 2A singles crown.

LNP|LancasterOnline chatted with Abadir, who holds a 3.9 grade-point average, last week at Lancaster Country Club, where he and teammate Bloom were practicing. That conversation is below. The video portion of this interview will be featured on the upcoming L-L Spring Sports Roundtable, available on LancasterOnline on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

For those unfamiliar to your journey, how did you get started in tennis?

“I started tennis when I was four or five years old. My parents played. I went to one of their matches. I fell in love with the back and forth and constant movement. I’ve been playing ever since.”

You’ve been getting some tutelage this season from Will Wanner this season. Wanner is, a Lancaster Mennonite alum who last year helped Emory capture the NCAA D-III national title. What has he done for your game?

“He’s great with the technical stuff. He’s made me more of a fundamental player. Now we’re working more on the mental side. Strategy, fixing up my serve a little more.”

How great is it to have Freddie as your doubles partner and teammate?

“Freddie is a great challenger and a great friend. We’ve been best buds for awhile now. He’s someone I can talk to about tennis. He always pushes me.”

Your personal tennis coach, LCC’s director of racquets Michael Jordan, said since last year you’ve gotten bigger, stronger, faster?

“I’ve put on a lot of muscle. Trying to hit more weights and train harder and more often. That’s been a big factor. And trying to clean up my diet.”

As a result of adding muscle, your serve is now more around 120-miles-per-hour?

“I could push the 120s last year but not consistently but this year it’s more efficiently. I’ve been trying to focus more on hitting my spots.”

Coach Jordan mentioned you’re more on the attack this season?

“I’m always looking for opportunities to come to the net. If I see a short ball, I’m going to come in. …I’ll take that and come in. I’m trying to put pressure on the opponent.”

You’ve been on a tennis court for countless hours for years on end. What keeps you coming back?

“There have been moments where I’ve been sick of the sport but that’s been awhile. Tennis is now the place I can go to get away from things. It’s something I love and something I can isolate myself from the world. …tennis is my home.”

What’s your favorite class?

“Math and computer science classes.”

You’ve taken that passion and applied it to tennis by starting your own business. Tell us about it.

"I own a company called DemoTennis. I started it in 2021 helping my dad. It stands for Democratize tennis, to make it more accessible, hopefully around the world. Right now there’s a branch under DemoTennis called Community Serve, which is a non-profit that works with TennisCentral that helps kids in need to get into tennis. What I’ve done is created software so people who want to donate items to TennisCentral can do it more easily and we can track their donations through software and send them a tax receipt letter."

Time for some fun questions, what’s a song you know every word to?

“All Star by Smash Mouth.”

Favorite childhood toy?

“Thomas the Tank Engine.”

If you could go back in time to any point in history, where would you go and why?

“I loved the feeling of playing in states last year. I know that sounds convenient. Playing a tennis match like that with that crowd was surreal. Tennis is usually a quiet sport. But the finals there was just excitement and joy to be on the court.”