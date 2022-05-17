His name is Andrew Reidenbaugh. He’s a senior at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. And if you’re a high school sports fan living in Lancaster County, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of him at some point over the last four years.

In the fall, he was among the leading scorers for the soccer team while also handling kicking duties on Fridays with the football team - his longest field goal was 38 yards.

In the winter, Reidenbaugh competed at the District Three championships in swimming.

He holds 14 varsity letters in his four years at L-S, the most recent coming on the tennis court, where he helped the Pioneers capture the L-L Section Two boys tennis title, the program’s first since 2007.

LNP|LancasterOnline chatted with Reidenbaugh as part of this week’s L-L Spring Sports Q&A, before he soon graduates and goes on to attend Millersville University in the fall before transferring to University of Tampa to continue his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He has aspirations of then attaining a pre-med degree and eventually working as a diagnostic radiologist or neurologist.

The video portion of this interview will be near the top of this week's L-L Spring Sports Roundtable show, which will be posted on LancasterOnline on Wednesday at 12 p.m. Here’s the conversation with Reidenbaugh….

How do you juggle playing four sports, on top of school and homework?

“It’s definitely a challenge. I always put schoolwork first and try to get my work done ahead of time. Every now and again I have to sacrifice some sleep. I always do that smartly. Never before a competition day.”

Of the four sports, what’s your favorite and/or what are you best at?

“Soccer. I’ve been playing soccer since I was four years old. I played club soccer for about five years. I have a soccer IQ and athleticism.”

How do your other three sports (soccer, football, swimming), translate onto a tennis court?

“I stay in shape all year round and work up different parts of my body. Soccer builds up my legs and endurance so I can ran all around the court. Swimming builds my triceps and biceps for stronger topspin shots for tennis.”

How would you describe your skillset as a tennis player?

“Definitely a baseline player. I like to control volleys for the baseline and make my opponent run. I have a one-handed backhand, which I learned mostly from Youtube, watching Dominic Thiem, who is on the APT Tour. He’s my guy.”

What’s your favorite class?

“Physical education class is my favorite. But I also like biology.”

Time for some fun questions. What song do you know every word to?

“Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet.”

Did you have a favorite childhood toy?

“Hot Wheels cars. I had about 300 of them.”

If you could go back in time to any point in history, where would you go and why?

“The 2014 World Cup.”

Are you superstitious?

“With kicking and soccer. I always have to put my left sock on first, left kleat on first and tie my left shoe first.”

Do you have a nickname in any of your sports careers?

“Throughout all of my sports I’m called ‘Golden Boy’ because of my hair. In football I’m called ‘BDK.’ Big Dog Kicker.”

What characteristics do you get from mom and dad?

“My mom has taught me hard work, having confidence, determination. My dad has helped me with the athletic side of things.”

What advice would you give to freshman Andrew Reidenbaugh?

“Look at recruitment for colleges early on. Don’t wait too long. Get your name out there right way. …I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do athletics in college. Now that I’m a senior I want to continue my athletic career.”