Last season, Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin capped an outstanding career by becoming the first girl to win four District Three Class 3A tennis titles.

Nothing similar will happen this year, but Lancaster Country Day’s Sienna Castelli has the chance to match Rabatin’s feat in a few more years.

Castelli won the district Class 2A title in 2022 as a freshman, and could become one of the few to capture four District Three girls tennis titles.

She’d match Rabatin, but would not be the first in 2A — the Blakely sisters from Wyomissing, Grace and Martha, won eight district 2A titles in nine years from 1999-2007, according to the District Three website. But Castelli would be the first from the Lancaster-Lebanon League to do it.

Castelli’s bid for a repeat is just one of the five things to watch in L-L girls tennis this season, which got underway with nonleague matches on Monday.

Going further

While Castelli won a district title, she bowed out in the first round of states. Advancing beyond the first round will obviously be a goal for the sophomore.

The L-L didn’t have quite the success in the PIAA Tournament as some years. But others got a taste of state competition, though no L-L player or team got past the quarterfinals.

That included Lancaster Catholic’s Joanna Rabada, who also suffered a first-round loss in 2A (no information was submitted on this year’s Lancaster Catholic team.)

In Class 3A, Manheim Township sisters Haley and Jade Miller easily won their state doubles opener before losing in the quarters to the eventual champions, Methacton’s Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang. Both Millers return.

Team-wise, Country Day won the District Three Class 2A title, winning a thrilling 3-2 match in the final, but lost in the first round of states. Meanwhile, Township had its six-year run of district 3A titles ended when it lost a gut-wrenching 3-2 decision in the final, then went out of states in the opening round.

But the Blue Streaks extended their L-L string to eight straight, and with all but one of their top five back, it could go to nine.

“I have most of my varsity players returning this season and they are all hungry for another title,” said Township coach, and the Millers’ mother, Carolyn Miller.

More of the same?

While numerous teams had outstanding seasons a year ago, Manheim Township still dominated on its way to another title.

Will any team be able to mount a challenge this season?

Last year’s other section winners, Manheim Central in Two and Lancaster Country Day in Three, should be good again this year.

The Barons, who were 18-2, were edged by Country Day in the L-L tournament and lost in the district 3A quarterfinals. They lost most of their top players, but do return All-Section Two selection Samantha Williams, a senior.

The Cougars (18-2), meanwhile, only lost No. 3 singles player Maggie Auman. They’ll likely dominate in Section Three, with Castelli and junior Monica Lopez returning. There’s a good chance they’ll meet up with the Streaks again in the L-L final; Township won 3-0 in last year.

Conestoga Valley, Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco were runners-up a year ago, but they all had significant losses.

Hempfield, 11-3 a year ago, has plenty returning (head coach Mindi Bell said she’d probably have to make cuts to get to 18-20 players on the team), including seniors Sophie Carson and Lydia Sullivan, as well as junior Alex Gregory. The Black Knights would appear to be one, if not the top challenger for Township in the section, and perhaps the league.

Elizabethtown had some close matches in Section Two on the way to an 8-5 record and third place in the section, and should be stronger with sophomore Dasha Gencturk, the Section Two Player of the Year, and seniors Julia Laszakovits and Rebecca Mink returning. L-S, 13-5 a year ago and a district 2A semifinalist where it lost 3-0 to Country Day, lost three of its top four players, but returns senior Kylie Gerhardt.

They’re baaaack

Three of the five all-league players return; all were freshmen last year. In addition to Castelli, Conestoga Valley’s Jade Flores and Elizabethtown’s Gencturk are back.

Section One all-stars returning are Carson, Flores and Township’s Haley Miller, a sophomore.

In Section Two, Gencturk returns along with Gerhardt and Williams.

In Section Three, Castelli was the section player of the year and Lopez is also back.

New faces

There are plenty of new names among the coaching ranks this season.

In Section One: Phil Rader, Cedar Crest; Doug Helsel, Conestoga Valley; Sarah Sambrick, Penn Manor.

In Section Two: Morgan Brady, Lebanon.

Section Three: Michael Hall, Annville-Cleona; Frank Wagner, Donegal; Jimmy McLaughlin, Lancaster Catholic; Taylor Capoferri, Lancaster Country Day; Marcia Rapone, Octorara; Morgan Hiestand, Pequea Valley.

If you’re counting, that’s 10 out of 26, just over a third, are new, and six of the 10 in Section Three.

Helsel will have an extra-tall task, having been hired just in the last few weeks as well as replacing Dale Gregg, who retired in the spring after 35 years leading the school’s boys and girls teams.

It’s a date

Here are some important dates to note: Aug. 30 — First league matches in Section Three.

Sept. 5 — First league matches in Sections One and Two.

Sept. 29, Oct. 2 and 3 — L-L team tournament.

Oct. 5, 7 and 9 — L-L flight tournament.

Oct. 11 — Tentative start for District Three team tournament.

Oct. 13-14 — District Three singles (tentative).

Oct. 20-21 — District Three doubles (tentative).

Oct. 24, 27 and 28 — PIAA team tournament.

Nov. 3 and 4 — PIAA singles and doubles tournament.