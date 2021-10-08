Teammates will be squaring off in Saturday’s semifinals following action in the first day of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis flight tournament Thursday.

In Class 3A singles, No. 1 seed Avery Palandjian of Manheim Township lost just two games in her two matches to advance against teammate Kayla Kurtz, who is seeded fourth. They’ll meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at Cedar Crest.

Matches on Thursday were played at Cedar Crest, Annville-Cleona and Lebanon high schools, and Lebanon Valley College.

The other top two seeds in 3A singles also advanced to Saturday‘s semis: No. 2 and defending 3A champion Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor and No. 3 Grace Lehman of Hempfield. Rabatin did not lose a game.

In an abbreviated Class 2A singles field, defending champion and top-seeded Anna Millen of Lancaster Catholic received a bye into Saturday’s semifinals, where she’ll meet No. 4 seed Ali Bender of Elco, who outlasted Lancaster Mennonite’s Sarah Steckbeck 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Other 2A semifinalists are No. 2 seed Maddie Gerz of Lancaster Mennonite, who won 6-0, 6-0, and No. 3 Maggie Auman of Lancaster Country Day.

In Class 3A Flight One doubles, three of the four seeds received byes into Saturday’s quarterfinals. Fourth-seeded Ryan and Kylie Gerhardt of Lampeter-Strasburg were the only seeded team to play, coasting to a 6-1, 6-0 win.

In the five-team 2A doubles field, only two teams were seeded and they received byes into the quarterfinals.

All the No. 1 seeds in the other singles flights are from Section Two champion Elizabethtown and all advanced. In Flight Two, Rylee Bender needed an 8-6 tie-breaker in the first set of her quarterfinal match against Sophia Babar of Lancaster Country Day before winning 6-4 in the second set. Julia Anderson moved into the Flight Three semifinals while Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner advanced in Flight Four, losing just one game in two matches. Ortiz-Kreiner moves on to the final after Lampeter-Strasburg’s Kate Platt withdrew.

In Flight Two doubles, top-seeded Alex Gregory and Lydia Sullivan of Hempfield won their first round match, as did Manheim Central’s top-seeded pair of Sydney Peters and Kami Groff in Flight Three.

Saturday’s action at Cedar Crest will include singles semifinals and playbacks, and doubles quarterfinals and semis. Winners Saturday advance to Monday’s finals (and third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches in Flight One and Two singles) at 3 p.m. at Cedar Crest.