Much like last week’s Manheim Township-Hempfield match, Tuesday’s Elco at Lancaster Country Day girls tennis match shaped up to be an important one.

But just like last week’s Section One showdown, the results said something different, as the Cougars roared to a 7-0 win to remain the only unbeaten team in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three.

“I would say I’m very pleased (with the win); I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, because I know the strength of this team,” Lancaster Country Day coach Laura Athey said. “But we’re not taking anybody for granted.”

The match was the completion of one that was suspended Sept. 6. Country Day (8-0, 5-0 Section Three) won all three doubles when they first met, and only needed one singles win Tuesday.

“I just wanted them to compete, coming down here,” said Elco coach Chris Gyorke, whose team falls to 6-1, 4-1. “They’re a good team. ... We competed.”

Even before the doubles on Sept. 6, it looked like the Cougars might have the upper hand.

“I was excited to get two new players in Sienna Castelli and Monica (Lopez); they really added a lot to the team,” Athey said. “So I knew the addition of them made us stronger. And Maggie Auman at No. 3 did a wonderful job for us last year at No. 1. So all of a sudden our No. 1 is our No. 3.”

Country Day wrapped up the win when Lopez won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

“I don’t think much about the overall,” Lopez said. “I just think about each point.

“There were definitely a lot of nerves because I have a streak without losing more than a game and I didn’t really want to break that.”

That was followed up by 6-1, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-3 wins at third and fourth singles by Auman and Marissa Jacobs, respectively.

No. 1 was the last to finish, with LCD freshman Castelli defeating Ali Bender 6-3, 6-1. Bender was an L-L Class 2A semifinalist last season.

The doubles wins went to Castelli and Auman at No. 1 and Lopez and Jacobs at No. 2, both 8-1; and Delanie Edwards and Nastasia Philip at No. 3 (8-4).

The Cougars took control of the section but still have three section matches in a busy season- ending schedule. They have three matches this week and two to start next week, with Friday’s home match against Annville-Cleona (5-2, 4-1) the biggest. The Dutchmen already lost 4-3 to Elco.