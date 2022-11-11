Catherine Rabatin did something this season no other girls tennis player had done before.

The Penn Manor senior wrapped up her stellar career with a fourth District Three Class 3A title, and did so in impressive fashion with three straight-set victories.

She gave the L-L its sixth straight district 3A champion, with Hempfield’s Amanda Hagino winning in 2017-18, and it’s eighth in nine years.

Rabatin also won her fourth Lancaster- Lebanon League 3A title, the first girl to accomplish that feat.

With four district titles, Rabatin also competed in the PIAA Championships each year, winning at least one match each time, including a first-round match to reach the quarterfinals this year, as well as last. Prior to that, she finished third in the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season and fourth in 2019.

“I tried to win each year, of course, but I didn’t know that I would be the first to ever do it,” said Rabatin after she defeated New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach 6-2, 6-4 in this year’s district final, “so that’s kind of cool.”

While Rabatin was again one of the main stories this season in L-L girls tennis, she was obviously not the only one. She was joined by four other entries in the PIAA Championships, with two of those – both from Manheim Township – also winning first-round matches.

In 3A singles, Kayla Kurtz, who placed third at districts, easily won her first-round match before falling 6-3, 6-0 to District One champion Grace Li of Unionville. Li went on to win this year’s title and had knocked out Rabatin in last year’s quarterfinals, going on to finish second.

Kurtz also had the tough luck of losing her first-round match last year to another state champion, Esha Velaga of North Penn.

Haley and Jade Miller easily won their state doubles opener this year before losing in the quarters to the defending 3A champions, Methacton’s Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang, who won the title again this year.

Meanwhile, the L-L’s two Class 2A players, Lancaster Country Day’s Sienna Castelli and Lancaster Catholic’s Joanna Rabada, both lost their first-round matches at states.

Castelli was also part of the Cougars’ district 2A championship team. Country Day won its first match at states but lost in the second round.

In 3A, Manheim Town-ship, which finished 14-2, lost its first-round match.

Just like Kurtz, the Streaks lost the last years to the eventual champion, Conestoga.

While Rabatin set a district record, she wasn’t the only champion. Castelli won the 2A singles title, losing just two games in her first three matches before the freshman won the title by a 6-3, 6-1 score.

The Cougars earned their district team title by gutting out a 3-2 win over Conrad Weiser. While Country Day picked up a crown, Manheim Town-ship was not able to add to its string of six straight in 3A, losing by a similar, gut-wrenching 3-2 score to New Oxford.

Four players who participated in that 3A title thriller ended up meeting in the 3A doubles quarterfinals, and a New Oxford pair again came out on top, pulling out a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (0) nail-biter over the Millers. Two of those, Jade Miller and the Colonials’ Kaelyn Balko, went three marathon sets to decide the team title, Balko winning 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

While New Oxford derailed the Blue Streaks in districts, no one in the L-L could – for the eighth straight year. Township coasted to the team tournament title with wins of 5-0 and 3-0, the latter a win over Lancaster Country Day, its first loss of the year. The Cougars went on to finish 18-2.

Rabatin and Castelli both doubled up on singles crowns, also taking the L-L titles. Rabatin topped second- seeded Kurtz 6-4, 6-0 in the 3A final while Castelli was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over teammate Monica Lopez, the No. 3 seed, in 2A.

In doubles, Kurtz and Haley Miller took the 3A title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rabatin and Erin Shipley. In 2A, it was another all-Country Day final with Castelli and Maggie Auman outlasting Lopez and Marissa Jacobs 6-1, 5-7, 10-1.

In addition to Town-ship winning Section One and Country Day topping Three, Manheim Central had an excellent season in winning Two. The Barons were 17-2 overall, not losing until the postseason when they were beaten by the Cougars in the L-L tournament and Cumberland Valley in the District Three 3A tourney.

Runners-up in each section were Conestoga Valley in One (10-5, 6-1), Lampeter- Strasburg (13-5, 6-1) in Two and Elco (11-2, 7-1) in Three.