One of the top four seeds in both Class 3A and 2A singles were ousted after the first day of action in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Girls Tennis Flight Tournament on Thursday at Conestoga Valley.

In 3A, sixth-seeded Haley Miller of Manheim Township advanced to the semifinals with a pair of wins, including 6-2, 6-0 over No. 3 seed Dasha Gencturk of Elizabethtown in round 2.

Miller will meet teammate Kayla Kurtz, who is the No. 2 seed, in Saturday’s semifinals at CV. Kurtz won 6-0, 6-0 after a first-round bye.

Also in 3A, top-seeded and three-time champion Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor and No. 4 Jade Flores of CV moved on to the semifinals. Flores went three sets before beating No. 5 seed Sophie Carson of Hempfield, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

In Class 2A, it was fifth-seeded Maggie Auman of Lancaster Country Day who pulled off the mild upset, topping No. 3 Kylie Gerhardt of Lampeter-Strasburg 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. Auman will face teammate and top seed Sienna Castelli on Saturday.

Also reaching the 2A semifinals were No. 3 seed Monica Lopez, also of Country Day, and fourth-seeded Ali Bender of Elco. Lopez got a challenge from No. 6 seed Joanna Rabada of Lancaster Catholic in round 2 before winning 7-6 (4), 6-4.

All four seeds advanced to the semifinals in flights 2 and 4, while unseeded players Kathryn Barraclough of Elizabethtown and Erin Shipley of Penn Manor advanced in Flight 3. Shipley beat Lancaster Catholic’s Libby Ganse in round 2 after Ganse moved on when No. 2 seed Lydia Sullivan of Hempfield withdrew. Flights 3 and 4 were held at McCaskey.

All four seeds in Class 3A and 2A doubles, held at CV, received byes into Saturday’s round 2. All four seeds also advanced in Flight 2 doubles at McCaskey, while Ephrata’s Barbara Price and Jenna Hornberger knocked off fourth-seeded Maddie Summers and Kaylyn Stokes of Annville-Cleona 8-2 in Flight 3, which was split between CV and McCaskey.

Saturday’s action includes semifinals for singles and round 2, and semifinals for doubles, all at CV, starting at 9 a.m.