Here is the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls All-Star team, as selected by the league coaches. It is followed by this season’s sectional honors.

ALL-L-L LEAGUE TEAM

 Allison Evans, Sr., Elizabethtown, Section Two Player of the Year

 Grace Lehman, Sr., Hempfield

 Anna Millen, Jr., Lancaster Catholic, Section Three Player of the Year

 Avery Palandjian, Sr., Manheim Township, Section One Player of the Year

 Catherine Rabatin, Jr., Penn Manor

 Coach of the Year: Brenda McBride, Elizabethtown

SECTION ONE ALL-STARS

 Kayla Kurtz, Jr., Manheim Township

 Grace Lehman, Sr., Hempfield

 Avery Palandjian, Sr., Manheim Township

 Catherine Rabatin, Jr., Penn Manor

 Jenna Rychener, Sr., Conestoga Valley

SECTION TWO ALL-STARS

 Rylee Bender, Sr., Elizabethtown

 Allison Evans, Sr., Elizabethtown

 Ryan Gerhardt, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg

 Maddi Sauder, Sr., Cocalico

 Gabby Wettig, Sr., Manheim Central

SECTION THREE ALL-STARS

 Maggie Auman, Sr., Lancaster Country Day

 Ali Bender, Jr., Elco

 Maddie Gerz, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

 Anna Millen, Jr., Lancaster Catholic

 Sarah Steckbeck, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

