Here is the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls All-Star team, as selected by the league coaches. It is followed by this season’s sectional honors.
ALL-L-L LEAGUE TEAM
• Allison Evans, Sr., Elizabethtown, Section Two Player of the Year
• Grace Lehman, Sr., Hempfield
• Anna Millen, Jr., Lancaster Catholic, Section Three Player of the Year
• Avery Palandjian, Sr., Manheim Township, Section One Player of the Year
• Catherine Rabatin, Jr., Penn Manor
• Coach of the Year: Brenda McBride, Elizabethtown
SECTION ONE ALL-STARS
• Kayla Kurtz, Jr., Manheim Township
• Grace Lehman, Sr., Hempfield
• Avery Palandjian, Sr., Manheim Township
• Catherine Rabatin, Jr., Penn Manor
• Jenna Rychener, Sr., Conestoga Valley
SECTION TWO ALL-STARS
• Rylee Bender, Sr., Elizabethtown
• Allison Evans, Sr., Elizabethtown
• Ryan Gerhardt, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg
• Maddi Sauder, Sr., Cocalico
• Gabby Wettig, Sr., Manheim Central
SECTION THREE ALL-STARS
• Maggie Auman, Sr., Lancaster Country Day
• Ali Bender, Jr., Elco
• Maddie Gerz, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite
• Anna Millen, Jr., Lancaster Catholic
• Sarah Steckbeck, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite