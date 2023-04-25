They’ve been on a collision course since the start of the season. Today, they’ll meet for the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis team title.

Defending champion Lancaster Country Day and the Cougars’ opponent in last year’s final, Cedar Crest, each won their matches Monday to advance to the championship match at Donegal.

Both enter the match undefeated. They’re also the top-rated teams in District Three, Country Day in Class 2A and Cedar Crest in 3A.

At Lancaster Country Day, the Section Three champions (15-0) won 3-1 in their semifinal against Section One runner-up Manheim Township (13-3). LCD’s Nile Abadir, Michael Georgelis and Freddie Bloom each cruised in singles, losing just two games between them, to clinch the victory.

Georgelis played for Manheim Township last year, winning the L-L Class 3A singles title. Abadir is the defending 2A champ.

Pritesh Tanna and Jack Reynolds won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles for the Blue Streaks’ only point.

Section One champ Cedar Crest (14-0) didn’t have any trouble with Section Two winner Lampeter-Strasburg (12-3), winning 3-0. Viseth Meng was a 6-2, 6-0 winner in singles, while Rocco Shkreli won 6-0, 6-2. Charlie Robbins and Ben Sheffield got the third point in doubles, winning 6-0, 6-3.

Today’s title match begins at 4 p.m. Country Day held off the Falcons 3-2 in last year’s title match.