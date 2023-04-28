It’s already determined which schools will earn doubles titles at the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis championships.

It’s just not known which players.

Lancaster Country Day and Cedar Crest each each advanced two teams to the finals after action Friday at Hempfield recCenter.

And in singles, the Cougars are also assured a champion.

Both doubles teams held the top two seeds, so it wasn’t actually surprising.

In Class 2A, No. 1 seeds — and defending champions — Nile Abadir and Freddie Bloom will take on Cougars teammates Michael Georgelis and Carson Weigle in Monday’s final at Conestoga Valley. Both won their semifinals 6-1, 6-0.

It was the first match for Abadir and Bloom, who got two byes on the opening day of competition Thursday.

In Class 3A, the Falcons’ Viseth Meng and Charlie Robbins were surprise winners in the semifinals, outlasting No. 1 seeds Cooper Lehman and Eric Jordan of Hempfield 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Monday, the No. 4 seeds will meet second-seeded Rocco and Joe Shkreli.

Both doubles finalists won twice on Friday as it was the only bracket that didn’t go through to the semifinals on Thursday. Meng and Robbins won in straight sets in the quarterfinals and the Shkrelis won by default before a straight-set win in the semis.

Abadir and Georgelis, the top two seeds, respectively, in 2A singles, won in straight sets. Abadir got one of his tougher tests this season in the semifinals, winning 6-4, 6-3 over Bloom. Abadir is the defending champion while Georgelis was the 3A runner-up last year.

Meng had a good, and strenuous, day Friday as he also upset the No. 2 seed, Manheim Township’s Kurt Chiong, in another three-set match, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. The No. 3 seed will face top-seeded and defending champion Lehman, who won his semifinal 6-1, 6-2, in the 3A singles final.

Also Monday, there will be playbacks for third and fifth place in singles. Singles matches begin at 3 p.m., with doubles finals to follow.

In other flights, held Thursday only at McCaskey due to weather concerns, with all matches pro-sets, Manheim Township players won all three singles flights and one of the doubles.

Fourth-seeded Zack Taylor won Flight Two, second-seeded Krishna Chinasammy won Three and top-seeded Jake Palandjian won Four. In doubles, fourth-seeded Pritesh Tanna and Chris Hager took Flight Three.

No. 2 seeds Ryan Glover and Ben Sheffield of Cedar Crest broke the Streaks’ string, winning Flight Two doubles.