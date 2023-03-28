LEBANON – Both Cedar Crest and McCaskey have had success in the early weeks of the boys tennis season.

But when the Falcons and Red Tornado met in their first Lancaster-Lebanon League meet of the season on Tuesday afternoon, it was shown that Cedar Crest remains a section and league title contender, and McCaskey is still working its way up.

The Falcons swept the match 7-0, jumping out with a combined 24-2 scoring advantage in the doubles matches before the singles players took care of their business.

The No. 1 singles contest was the last to finish, but Viseth Meng was in control most of the way in a 6-1, 6-2 victory over George Fenimore.

“I really like Viseth at No. 1 because he played a scrappy player who got the ball back,” Cedar Crest first-year head coach Phil Rader said.

Indeed, Meng only had two aces in the whole match. But the key for him was early in the fist set, serving in a 1-1 tie, when he was down 0-30 on his serve but won the next four points. From that time onward, Meng was never threatened.

The other singles matches went in a similar vein with Cedar Crest (5-0, 2-0 L-L Section One) up from beginning to end. Rocco Shkreli won at No. 2 with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep over Pierce Leaman. Joe Shkreli took the No. 3 match 6-2, 6-1 over Garaub Ghimire. Ryan Glover defeated Jared Groff 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4.

“This was our first Section One match, and I was really proud of their sportsmanship and willingness to keep fighting,” said McCaskey head coach Delaine Mast, in her 37th year leading the Red Tornado (4-1).

In the doubles matches that opened the match, the Falcons were again dominant from start to finish in the pro-set contests.

Meng and Rocco Shkreli won at No. 1 doubles with an 8-1 decision over Fenimore and Leaman. At No. 2, Joe Shkreli and Glover also had an 8-1 victory over Groff and Luke Speitel. Ben Sheffield and Ike Wolfe posted an 8-0 sweep over Max Smith and Logan McIntyre at No. 3.

When asked who performed particularly well, Rader mention Joe Shkreli.

“His game is really improving,” Rader said. “It was nice to see him go through his opponent like that.”

Though sunny for much of the match, the contest was competed in a cold wind, one day after being postponed due to rain and lightning.

“Yesterday, I checked the radar all day and came here thinking we’d be good to go. Obviously, we weren’t,” Rader said. “It being chilly now, we had a couple of days a week ago that were even worse, so we were happy to get it in.”

Mast was unconcerned with how much the wind or temperature might have affected the flow of the matches.

“You can’t play the conditions,” Mast said. “You play the game, because the conditions are the same on both sides of the net. If you play the conditions, you’re playing an additional opponent.”

The postponement did mean both teams will play back-to-back. Cedar Crest travels to Penn Manor today, while McCaskey goes to Conestoga Valley.