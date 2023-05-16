• Section One Player of the Year: Cooper Lehman, Hempfield.

• Section Two Player of the Year: Adam Good, Cocalico.

• Section Three Player of the Year: Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day.

• Coach of the Year: Dale Gregg, Conestoga Valley.

All-League Team

• Nile Abadir, senior, Lancaster Country Day.

• Freddie Bloom, senior, Lancaster Country Day.

• Michael Georgelis, sophomore, Lancaster Country Day.

• Cooper Lehman, freshman, Hempfield.

• Viseth Meng, sophomore, Cedar Crest.

Section All-Stars

• Section One: Rocco Shkreli, senior, Cedar Crest; Yuli Wenger, senior, Conestoga Valley; Cooper Lehman, sophomore, Hempfield; Viseth Meng, sophomore, Cedar Crest; Kurt Chiong, freshman, Manheim Township.

• Section Two: Ben Ginder, senior, Manheim Central; Adam Good, senior, Cocalico; Luke Risser, senior, Elizabethtown; Cole Teaman, junior, Lampeter-Strasburg; Lance Wilson, junior, Ephrata.

• Section Three: Nile Abadir, senior, Lancaster Country Day; Stefo Billis, senior, Lancaster Catholic; Freddie Bloom, senior, Lancaster Country Day; Akilan Murugesan, senior, Donegal; Wade Stoltzfus, senior, Pequea Valley; Michael Georgelis, sophomore, Lancaster Country Day.