It’s hard to improve on the kind of record John Briner has had in his three years at the helm of the Manheim Township girls tennis team.

The Blue Streaks are 47-3 during his tenure. About the only negative that can be drawn for that is that every loss has come in the state tournament, leaving them tantalizingly close to a state title.

So while the Streaks will be looking to complete the journey to the top in the state this season, plenty of other teams and individuals from the Lancaster-Lebanon League will strive to do the same. They include Township senior Avery Palandjian, who earned a third-place finish in state doubles last year, and Penn Manor junior Catherine Rabatin, who was also third in singles.

Last year left many with a bit of an empty feeling, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that led to condensed postseasons with fewer participants and no chances for longshot winners. However, Lancaster Catholic’s Anna Millen earned a District Three Class 2A title as the fourth and final seed, and returns for what will hopefully be a more normal season.

Here are five things to watch in L-L girls tennis in 2021.

Postseason success

Manheim Township fell 3-2 to Greater Latrobe in the Class 3A semifinals a year ago to finish 12-1. A mix of players return from that team, including Palandjian and junior Kayla Kurtz.

Palandjian teamed with Scotty Reynolds, who graduated, for third in 3A doubles, losing to eventual champs Kat Wang and Marra Bruce of Peters Township in the semifinals, then coasting to a 6-2, 6-0 win in the third-place match.

Rabatin lost her 3A singles semifinal match in three sets before also breezing to a win in the third-place match.

“I’m really excited for Catherine and her singles career, because she has been playing a lot of tournaments throughout the entire year,” said Penn Manor coach Amanda Pryzbylkowksi. “She’s consistently gotten better each year — in ninth grade, she was fourth in the state; in 10th grade, she was third in the state — so I feel like she could get first this year.”

Rabatin already was tops in Class 3A District Three and the L-L League, winning the L-L to earn the league’s only berth in the four-team district field and coasting to a pair of 6-1, 6-0 wins. She outlasted Palandjian 7-6 (0), 7-6 (3) in the league 3A final.

The Streaks won their 10th district 3A title in 13 years in 2020. Palandjian did her part, winning 7-6 (4), 6-1 at No. 1 singles in the 4-1 win over Hershey in the title match.

Palandjian didn’t qualify for the abbreviated 3A district singles field last year, but teamed with Reynolds for the doubles title. They outlasted teammates Cami Henneman and Julia Briner, who have both graduated, in three sets in the league 3A final.

Millen started with a surprisingly easy 6-1, 6-1 win over the top seed, then gutted out a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win in the district 2A final. She also won the L-L 2A title.

“It will be a tough go to repeat as district champion,” said Lancaster Catholic coach Victor Fissella, noting Conrad Weiser’s Emma Perkins as a top competitor for Millen. “Obviously, she wants to go undefeated in the league. She went to Florida and did a month or month and a half of training. She’s put in an extreme amount of work for this year. That’s the big thing for her.”

Lancaster Country Day junior Maggie Auman returns after she and Cassidy Gleiberman, who graduated, won the L-L 2A doubles title and finished second in District Three. They were also part of an 8-1 Cougars team that lost in the opening round of the district 2A team tournament.

L-L stars

Rabatin, not surprisingly, was the Section One Player of the Year and Millen garnered the same honors in Section Three.

Along with Rabatin and Palandjian, Hempfield’s Grace Lehman is a returning league and Section One all-star.

Donegal’s Ellen Zern, Elizabethtown’s Allison Evans and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ryan Gerhardt return in Section Two, while Lancaster Mennonite’s Maddie Gerz returns in Section Three.

Teams to beat

It’s safe to say everyone will be chasing Manheim Township. Hempfield, which was 7-2 a year ago, might be the best bet to challenge the Streaks in Section One.

“We have a very good outlook for the season,” said Briner. “We have a handful of solid returning players and a couple new good players to help fill the depth of the team, which has always been our strength.”

Elizabethtown has a wealth of returning talent in Section Two while defending champ Lampeter-Strasburg will likely be in the mix despite losing four of its top six players.

Section Three, which is down to eight teams after Columbia didn’t have enough players to field a team, appears to be up for grabs after defending champion Lancaster Country Day lost four starters. Lancaster Catholic and Pequea Valley are likely contenders.

Ball return

Where do all those tennis balls go? Led by Conestoga Valley and coach Dale Gregg, the L-L League will be recycling tennis balls this year.

“CV started a tennis ball recycling program in the spring during the boys’ season,” said Gregg, in his 34th year and with a 314-191 record. “CV girls tennis will be continuing this endeavor. We solicited help from teams through the L-L League.”

Gregg noted that the goal in the spring was to recycle 1,000 balls; it ended up being 2,200. This fall’s goal is 1,500.

It’s a date

The regular season gets underway with four nonleague matches Monday. Here are some other key dates:

Lancaster-Lebanon League tournaments: Team – Sept. 30, Oct. 4, Oct. 5; Singles and doubles – Oct. 7, 9, 11.

District Three tournaments (tentative): Team – Finals, Oct. 20; Singles – Oct. 15-16; Doubles – Oct. 22-23.

PIAA tournaments: Team – Oct. 29-30; Singles and doubles – Nov. 5-6.