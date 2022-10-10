Penn Manor senior Catherine Rabatin will go for her fourth Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis final after winning her semifinal match Saturday.

After a first-round bye, Rabatin raced through her next two matches, losing just one game, including Saturday’s Class 3A semifinal at Conestoga Valley. She’ll face Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz, the No. 2 seed who outlasted teammate Haley Miller 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 to reach Monday’s final, scheduled for 4 p.m. at CV.

While Rabatin is playing in her last L-L final, Lancaster Country Day freshman Sienna Castelli is playing in her first. The No. 1 seed in Class 2A was one of three Cougars in the semifinals, and she’ll meet one of them, third-seeded Monica Lopez, in Monday’s championship. Lopez knocked off second-seeded Ali Bender of Elco 6-4, 6-2 in the semis.

Also played Monday at CV will be the second through fourth flight singles, with all having the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds playing for titles.

At No. 2, it will be top seed Alex Gregory of Hempfield against Conestoga Valley’s Paula Valverde Gomez, who outlasted No. 2 seed Jade Miller of Manheim Township 5-7, 6-4, 10-3 on Saturday.

No. 1 seed Brianna Mylin of Manheim Central will take on CV’s Sydney Harris in the third flight and top-seeded Sydney Peters of Manheim Central goes up against Hempfield’s Megan Wendel in the fourth flight.

In doubles, all four finalists in Class 3A and 2A will also be in the doubles finals.

In 3A, Rabatin and Erin Shipley will take on Kurtz and Miller after each won their two matches Saturday at CV. Kurtz and Miller went three sets to beat the Buckskins’ Jade Flores and Valverde Gomez 6-2, 7-6, 7-2.

In Class 2A, Castelli and Maggie Auman will take on Lopez and Marissa Jacobs in an all-Country Day final.

In Flight Two doubles, the top two seeds will meet, while in Flight Three, unseeded Barbara Price and Jenna Hornberger of Ephrata go up against third-seeded Trixie Boahemas Obeng and Rachel Tsai of Conestoga Valley.