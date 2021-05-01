Three unseeded players or teams will be vying for titles following action Saturday in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Flight Tournament.

Topping that list is Martin Svejk of Annville-Cleona, who defeated top-seeded Lance Wilson of Ephrata 6-3, 6-2 at Conestoga Valley to reach the Flight Two singles final. He also bumped off No. 4 seed Reece Girdharry of Lancaster Mennonite 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Svejk gets No. 2 seed Garrett Muraika of Cedar Crest in Monday’s final.

At McCaskey, Tyler Snavely of Manheim Central roared through the Flight Three Singles bracket to reach the final, losing just five games in his two matches Saturday after winning 6-0, 6-0 on Friday. He knocked off second-seeded Wade Stoltzfus of Pequea Valley 6-0, 6-1 in the second round before beating another unseeded player, Nick Keener of Manheim Township, 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Snavely will face No. 1 seed Evan Stehman of Donegal in the final.

Also at McCaskey, Alex Vaziri and Spencer Teaman of Lampeter-Strasburg reached the Flight Three doubles final, beating two other unseeded teams after knocking off the third seed Friday. Vaziri and Teaman defeated Eli Worley and Trent Meyers of Hempfield 8-2 in the semifinal. Worley and Meyers advanced after the second-seeded team of Luke Welch and Chris Hager of Manheim Township withdrew.

Vaziri and Teaman meet the No. 1 seeds, Ryan Glover and Sam Malay of Cedar Crest, in the final.

In Flight One Class 3A and 2A action, all the top seeds advanced to the finals, as did all but one second seed. Penn Manor’s Curtis Rabatin, the third seed in Class 3A singles, knocked off second-seeded Chase Wilson of Ephrata 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. Rabatin will meet teammate and top seed Stefo Billis on Monday.

In Class 2A singles, it will be No. 1 seed Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day against second seed Brady Burns of Pequea Valley. Burns won the L-L 2A title as a freshman in 2018.

In Class 3A doubles, Rabatin and Maxwell Davis will put their No. 1 seeding on the line against No. 2 Chase and Lance Wilson of Ephrata while Abadir and Fred Bloom do the same against second-seeded Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker of Lancaster Catholic in Class 2A. McNamara and Brubaker edged third-seeded Burns and Josh Jarvis 9-8 (7) in the semifinals.

In Flight Four singles, No. 1 seed Jacob Erb of Donegal meets third seed Ben Sheffield of Cedar Crest. Sheffield topped Welch 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals after Welch upended second-seeded Colin Zucchi of Ephrata 2-6, 7-5, 10-8. Welch also had a three-set match on Friday, winning 5-7, 6-3, 10-5. Sheffield, likewise, went three sets on Friday before winning 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-6 over Vaziri.

In Flight Two doubles, it will be top seeds Zucchi and Tyler Martin against second-seeded Akilan Murugesan and Jacob Erb of Donegal.

Monday’s finals will begin at 4 p.m. at Conestoga Valley, starting with the singles.