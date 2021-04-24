In sports, the outcomes are not always predictable. And sometimes, it takes a while for those outcomes to be determined.

And so it was on Monday, when Ephrata hosted Manheim Central in a Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis match that would decide the Section Two title.

L-L matches begin with three sets of doubles, and the Mountaineers’ Chase and Lance Wilson came off the court with a tidy 8-0 win at No. 1 that took about 35 minutes. About 15-20 minutes later, Tyler Martin and Colin Zucchi walked off the courts with an 8-4 win at No. 2.

By virtue of its number, the third doubles match would not be considered the marquee matchup. But with the other doubles finished, and singles not starting until the doubles were completed, all eyes were now upon that foursome.

While it might be expected at third doubles, the tennis was not always the best. But the match was compelling as Manheim Central’s Ben Ginder and Andrew Donmoyer outlasted Ephrata’s Adam Zimmerman and Zeke Jones 9-8 (7-2) — a match that ended about an hour after Martin and Zucchi left the courts.

Along the way, there were timely hits, untimely errors, great shots, not-so-great ones and, at one point, a disputed call (it didn’t affect the result).

The nearly two-hour match was perhaps an anomaly for most in attendance — but not necessarily for Ginder.

“I think he was a little gassed going into the singles, which is unusual. Ben tends to play long matches,” said Manheim Central coach Ryan Jeckel.

“At 6-7, when they lost that game to go 7-7, he goes, ‘All right, tie-break it is.’ ” Jeckel added. “He was talking about tie-breaks three games before it happened.”

The thrilling doubles match kept the Barons in the team match, though Ephrata eventually won 5-2.

It was a loss for Central, but it was easily the closest match of the regular season for the Mounts, who shut out every other opponent except Lampeter-Strasburg, which lost 6-1.

Ephrata is still unbeaten, but had an even closer match Friday in the preliminary round of the L-L team tournament, edging Donegal 3-2.

Showdowns

Joining Ephrata among the ranks of the unbeaten are Penn Manor and Lancaster Catholic. Those three and Section One runner-up Cedar Crest will compete in the L-L team tournament semifinals on Monday.

At least one of those unbeatens will move on to Tuesday’s final. While there’s a very good chance both finalists will be unbeaten, Cedar Crest could crash the party. It wouldn’t be wise to count the Falcons out, given that they’re the defending champions (from 2019, after last year’s season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

They’re at Penn Manor on Monday, and the Comets dispatched them 7-0 during the regular season, but it was a good bit closer than the score indicated.

Undefeated

With numerous unbeaten teams, there are obviously chances for unbeaten players. Here are some of them, heading into the postseason:

Penn Manor: Stefo Billis, 11-0; Curtis Rabatin, 9-0.

Ephrata: Chase Wilson, 13-0; Lance Wilson, 13-0.

Lancaster Catholic: Ross Conway, 10-0.

Lancaster Country Day: Nile Abadir, 12-0; Freddie Bloom, 12-0.

District rankings

The District Three team tournament gets underway May 5, with eight teams competing in each class. Matches through Wednesday will be counted in the rankings, as long as they were originally scheduled before April 14.

Here are the rankings for the top 10 and other L-L teams in the top 20, with records in parentheses:

Class 3A: 1. Dallastown (17-0), .834633; 2. Hershey (13-0), .797311; 3. Penn Manor (11-0), .749213; 4. Cedar Crest (11-2), .740944; 5. Palmyra (13-2), .734569; 6. Wilson (10-3), .726031; 7. South Western (6-1), .712689; 8. Ephrata (12-0), .708725; 9. Cumberland Valley (12-3), .699685; 10. Central Dauphin (9-4), .669263. 13. Manheim Central (11-5), .632562; 17. Manheim Township (8-6), .590454; 19. Elizabethtown (8-6), .569127.

Class 2A: 1. Lancaster Catholic (12-0), .740549; 2. Wyomissing (10-0), .739533; 3. East Pennsboro (10-0), .719041; 4. Conrad Weiser (15-1), .686629; 5. Berks Catholic (11-1), .684902; 6. Donegal (10-2), .677721; 7. Pequea Valley (11-2), .663600; 8. Lancaster Country Day (9-3), .651298; 9. Susquehannock (7-2), .648506; 10. Trinity (10-2), .625889. 17. Annville-Cleona (6-4), .494667; 19. Elco (6-9), .442300.

