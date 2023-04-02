There aren’t a lot of unbeaten boys tennis teams at this early point in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

But the ones that are have been making a statement.

It’s just three weeks into the season, and about a week and a half since league matches started. While that means there really isn’t a large body of proof, it’s not too difficult to see.

Here’s a section-by-section look at the early results.

Section One

Starting at the top, Cedar Crest has a 6-0 mark, including 3-0 in Section One. One of those wins is over last year’s runner-up, Manheim Township. That was a 5-2 score in both teams’ section opener March 22. Most of the individual matches were fairly competitive.

Perhaps telling was the Falcons’ 3-2 nonleague win over Dallastown, which was last year’s District Three Class 3A champion and finished 23-1 after losing in the state semifinals.

But there’s still some suspense in Section One. One of the other unbeatens is Hempfield, which is 4-0 and 2-0 in the section.

Early indications are that the Black Knights, who barely missed the league and District Three playoffs last year despite an 11-3 record, might be in contention until the end – which would be April 17 in the last week of the season when they’re on the road at Cedar Crest.

Hempfield’s roster includes defending L-L and District Three Class 3A champion Cooper Lehman, who is just a sophomore. He and the Knights will still have to get by Township; that match is scheduled for April 12.

Section Two

The suspense will be a little different here, with no team undefeated overall and only two – Cocalico (5-1 overall) and Lampeter-Strasburg (4-1) – having no losses in the section. Both are 2-0.

If those two stay that way to the end, the race will be decided in the section finale, when they meet – barring postponements – April 19 at Lampeter.

There are still a couple of teams with just one loss in the section, but they have losing records overall.

Section Three

Defending league champion Lancaster Country Day is showing no signs of slowing down. If anything, the Cougars are picking up speed.

In the early going, LCD (7-0, 3-0 in the section) has defeated Pequea Valley (3-1, 1-1) and Donegal (3-2, 1-1), two of the teams expected to finish in the top half of the section. In those matches’ singles competition, the Cougars won all but 10 games.

Annville-Cleona is also undefeated in the section at 2-0 (3-1 overall). The Dutchmen host the Cougars on April 19.

Country Day defeated Cedar Crest 3-2 in last year’s L-L final. A barometer for that matchup, should it happen this year, is that the Cougars – like Cedar Crest – already defeated Dallastown March 24 at the Dallastown Invitational. That score was 5-0, though three of the matches did go to tiebreakers.

Country Day is scheduled for a second meeting at Dallastown on April 11. Last season, Dallastown handed LCD its only loss before the state final.

The Cougars also have an important nonleague match April 14 against Hempfield.