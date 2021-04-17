Boys tennis players in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League should be battle-tested heading into the postseason.

That’s because some of the best teams and players in District Three and the state compete in the section.

“I believe that three of the top eight to 10 teams in the state in 2A are in our section,” Pequea Valley coach Eric Burns wrote in an email prior to the season.

Burns can obviously speak from experience since his Braves won the PIAA Class 2A championship two years ago — and they’re the defending champions since last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the section’s pretty strong with (Lancaster) Country Day, us, Donegal, Pequea Valley,” said Lancaster Catholic head coach Mike Cannon, whose Crusaders are one of three unbeaten teams in the league at 11-0, and are 7-0 in the section with one match remaining. “They’re historically strong teams, at least since I’ve been coaching the last five years.”

Lancaster Country Day coach Chris Wilson’s team was the district 2A champion in 2019 but is a much different team this year. “Catholic is definitely strong. A lot of these kids have been playing tennis for two or three years,” he said. “And Pequea Valley is solid. So we’re just hanging around there.”

The Cougars (5-1 L-L, 8-2 overall) hung around pretty well with the Crusaders on Monday before falling 4-3.

Among the Section Three players who have beaten up on each other are Pequea Valley’s Brady Burns, Lancaster Catholic’s Brendan McNamara and Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir.

Burns, who was the L-L Class 2A champion in 2018, defeated McNamara 6-2, 6-2 in both teams’ first match of the season on March 25. Those two are the only returning L-L League all-stars.

McNamara defeated Burns 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the L-L Class 2A semifinals in 2019.

Abadir, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the top players in the section after defeating McNamara 6-1, 6-0 in their match Monday to remain unbeaten this season. He and the Cougars meet Burns and the Braves (5-1, 8-1) in a makeup match Tuesday.

“There are a lot of upperclassmen and they’ve played against each other for a while,” Cannon said of one reason for the success of the section’s teams and players. “And here they are now, they’re all seniors. And they’ve taken all they’ve learned and what they’ve worked on the last four years and put it all together in their senior seasons.

“It’s exciting to watch. … It’s a different game now for them than when they first came here as freshmen. A lot more experience, and it shows on the court.”

Ross Conway is one of the Crusaders’ seniors, and he remained undefeated after clinching Catholic’s win over Country Day on Monday with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.

Abadir is just a sophomore, as is Country Day teammate Freddie Bloom, who is also unbeaten this season at No. 2 singles.

Still undecided

Lancaster Catholic appears to be the only team secure in its bid for a section title. The Crusaders have clinched a tie in L-L Section Three and are the only undefeated team in the section going into Monday’s finale against winless Northern Lebanon.

“I think what separates us from a lot of teams is that our depth is very strong,” Cannon said. “A lot of our players have been playing varsity for four years. That experience helps a lot.”

The other sections are still up for grabs, with key matchups on Monday.

In Section One, unbeaten Penn Manor (5-0 L-L, 10-0 overall) is at Elizabethtown (4-0, 8-3) in what will likely decide the title. The Comets clinch with a win, but if the Bears win, they still have defending L-L champion Cedar Crest (3-1, 8-2) on their schedule Wednesday.

In Section Two, unbeaten Ephrata (5-0, 10-0) hosts Manheim Central (5-0, 10-4), with the winner taking the title.

Postseason approaches

It seems the season just got underway, yet the start of the postseason is less than a week away. The L-L team tournament will get underway Friday at 4 p.m. with preliminary round matches at Donegal and McCaskey. The semifinals will be April 26 at the higher seeded teams and the final will be April 27 at Donegal.

The flight tournament will begin April 29 at Conestoga Valley.

The District Three team tournament begins May 5 at Racquet Club West and Hershey Racquet Club, with the consolations and finals May 12, while singles action begins May 7 at RCW and Hershey Racquet Club and concludes May 8 at HRC. District doubles will be May 14-15 at the same sites.

