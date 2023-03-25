The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis season began March 13. Below is a team-by-team look at the L-L squads.

SECTION ONE

Cedar Crest

Coach: Phil Rader (1st season).

Last year’s record: 17-4, Section One champ, second in L-L, third in District Three 3A.

Key players lost: Sam Malay, Garrett Muraika, Micah Zeisloft.

Key players returning: Ryan Glover, sr.; Charlie Robbins, sr.; Rocco Shkreli, sr., L-L League all-star, third in L-L singles, first in L-L doubles, fourth in district doubles; Benjamin Sheffield, jr.; Viseth Meng, so., Section One all-star, L-L semifinalist in singles and doubles; Jozef Shkreli, so., L-L doubles semifinalist.

Coach’s thoughts: “The Falcons are gearing up for continued league, district and state success to honor their hugely successful departing coach, Mike Rohrbach, who secured his 200th victory last season.”

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Dale Gregg (35th season, 302-167-2).

Last year’s record: 8-5, 4-2 Section Two.

Key players lost: Jason Schlegelmilch, Grady Ray.

Key players returning: Nolan Miller, sr.; Yuji Wenger, sr., Section Two all-star.

Other players to watch: Fabian Heine, jr. (foreign exchange student); Michael Horst, fr.; Boro Kristic, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “With the move back to Section One, we hope to be competitive with the other teams. We are hoping to finish above .500.”

Hempfield

Coach: Melinda Bell (11th season).

Last year’s record: 11-3.

Key players lost: Jonah Comeaux, Tom Goss, Trent Meyers, Eli Worley.

Key players returning: Eric Jordan, sr.; Andre Hurst, jr.; Cooper Lehman, so., L-L and District Three singles champion, L-L League and Section One all-star.

Other players to watch: Gavin Chamberlain, sr.; Ben Curtin, jr.; Will Keppel, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “After just missing district playoffs last year, many of our guys have been busy in the offseason to hopefully put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs this year.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Doug Pennington (30th season).

Last year’s record: 11-2.

Key players lost: Riley Bakas, Michael Georgelis (transferred to Lancaster Country Day), Nick Keener, Luke Welch.

Key players returning: Krishna Chinasammy, sr. (injured about a third of last season); Chris Hager, jr.; Zachary Taylor, jr.

Other players to watch: Jake Palandjian, so.; Kurt Chiong, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “I think we’ll be competitive with most people. We have lot of experience back. Other than Kurt, all played varsity at one point or another.”

McCaskey

Coach: Delaine Mast (37th season).

Last year’s record: 5-8.

Key players lost: None.

Key players returning: George Fenimore, sr.; Gaurab Ghimire, sr.; Daniele Lerner, sr.; Simon Hoover, sr.; Jared Groff, jr.; Pierce Leaman, jr.; Logan McIntyre, jr.; Erik Peachey, jr.; Oscar Ramirez, jr.; Maxwell Smith, jr.; Luke Speitel, jr.; Quinn Quishpe, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “We are looking forward to the season, with everyone returning. Our starting lineup challenged each other last year and will challenge each other again this year.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Amanda Pryzbylkowski (3rd season).

Last year’s record: 4-9.

Key players lost: None.

Key players returning: P.J. Fahey, sr.; Aidan Larlow, sr.; Ayden Aliotta, jr.; Vijay Chatha, jr.; Suren Clark, jr.; Grant Rost, jr.; Will Steltz, jr.; Cole Troop, jr.

Key players to watch: Jordan Chen, so.; Nathan DeDejewski, fr.; Christos Firoglanis, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We have our entire varsity lineup returning this year. They have all put in work in the offseason and I feel we really have depth this season and will do well collectively as a team.”

Warwick

Coach: Ron Wanner (30-plus seasons).

Last year’s record: 4-9.

Key players lost: Stefano Billis, Matt Geib.

Key players returning: A.J. Paynter, sr. (may miss season due to injury); Ben Cosmore, jr.; Marin Davis, jr.; Justin Weist, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “Some experience returns, but there will be some new faces in the varsity lineup as well. Could possibly see a lineup of underclassmen. The goal will be to show steady improvement and try to stay competitive.”

SECION TWO

Cocalico

Coach: Todd Snyder (16th season; plus four at Elco).

Last year’s record: 8-5.

Key players lost: Austin Bowman, Max Hershey.

Key players returning: Adam Good, sr., L-L League all-star, District Three doubles qualifier; Wyatt Martin, sr.; Nicholas Neustadter, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We look to challenge all teams in Section Two for a title and to be competitive in a strong schedule of non-section opponents. ... Adam Good is turning for his senior year at No. 1 singles and doubles. We look forward to seeing which players will earn the remaining varsity spots and how well they develop their games where they can contribute to the team’s success.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Brenda McBride (7th season).

Last year’s record: 10-4.

Key players lost: Trent McBride, Steven Dupler, Jack Nyveldt.

Key players returning: Ethan Duralja, sr.; Luke Risser, sr.; Emery Morgan, jr.; Finn Grinnell, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “Elizabethtown looks to rebuild after losing a solid core of seniors. They are led by senior Luke Risser, who has his eyes set on collegiate tennis, and Emery Morgan, who also has varsity experience.The goal is to compete well in Section Two and build for the future.”

Ephrata

Coach: Jody Wilson (6th season, 28-21).

Last year’s record: 3-8.

Key players lost: Tanner Eshleman, Colin Zucchi.

Key players returning: Lance Wilson, jr., Section Two player of the year, 5th in L-L singles; Caleb Zimmerman jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “This will be a rebuilding season. Similar to last year, we have only seven returning players and 11 new players. Despite the low experience level of more than half our team, we will play and compete with a positive outlook and great sportsmanship this season.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Manfred Eller (26th season).

Last year’s record: 0-14.

Key players lost: Will Culbert, Cole King, Ani Kulkarni, Kyle Petersheim.

Key players returning: All new players.

Coach’s thoughts: “Total rebuild.”

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Mark Trach (22nd season).

Last year’s record: 7-8, Section Two champion.

Key players lost: Jack Harnish, Andrew Reidenbaugh, Weston Weaver.

Key players returning: Kyle Pawson, sr.; Joe Fitzgerald, jr.; Justin Gouger, jr.; Jack Kelly, jr.; Cole Teaman, jr.; Spencer Teaman, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “Lost three of top six through graduation, but we have a very strong junior class.”

Lebanon

Coach: Cathy Uzar (10th season).

Last year’s record: 6-8.

Key players lost: Luke Collins, Adrian Cruz, Giovanni Lugo, Kameron Uffner.

Key players returning: Oscar Barrios, Dominic Folmer, Owen Itzen, Cohen Meyer, Braulio Reyes, Antonio Scaramuzzino.

Coach’s thoughts: “We lost a lot of leadership and solid starters for the program. We have a lot of players who are ready to fill those shoes; they just don’t necessarily have the match play experience as those starters that we lost. While we are a young team, we are a team of multi-sport athletes who are eager to learn the game and to be as competitive as possible this season.

Manheim Central

Coach: Kurtis Funk (1st season).

Last year’s record: 2-14.

Key players lost: None.

Key players returning: Ben Ginder, sr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a lot of new players to the team this year and I am excited about the potential numbers we have on the team.

SECTION THREE

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Michael Hall (2nd season).

Last year’s record: 8-5.

Key players lost: Simon Domencic.

Key players returning: Alec Verhagen, sr.; Jared Hostetter, sr.; Henry Waldhausen, sr.; Samuel Domencic, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “With all but one starter returning, we look forward to building and improving upon our successes from last season. The league is always very strong and we are excited to compete against some of the best teams in District Three and the state.

Donegal

Coach: Trent Hoffmaster (18th season).

Last year’s record: 12-5, fourth in District Three Class 2A.

Key players lost: Austin Barrick, Jake Erb, Conner Hyle.

Key players returning: Landon Keller, sr.; Akilan Murugesan, sr., All-Section Three, fourth in District Three 2A.

Coach’s thoughts: “It’s going to be difficult to keep up with Lancaster Country Day. Pequea Valley and Annville-Cleona will have good teams as well. I think we have a good shot to return to the postseason. Really looking forward to watching Akilan and Landon play this season. We have a couple of new players who will help us.”

Elco

Coach: Chris Gyorke

Last year’s record: 7-5.

Key players lost: Jaydon Grumbine.

Key players returning: None.

Coach’s thoughts: “Elco graduated five players from the team last year, all who were varsity players. We have one returning varsity player from last year. The next few years will be all about rebuilding. ... At this point, I think the team will have a .500 record. With a little work throughout the spring, that could jump by two or three wins, which would be outstanding.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Jimmy McLaughlin (1st season).

Last year’s record: 7-3.

Key players lost: George Brubaker, Matt DeBord, Jack Novis, Henry Greiner, Connor Ott.

Key players returning: Fin Durrett, John Martin, Ben Reasner.

Coach’s thoughts: “We will be young with a new coaching staff, but will work hard to improve each match and hopefully have individuals in the postseason.”

Lancaster Country Day

Coach: Chris Wilson (5th season).

Last year’s record: 17-2, Section champion, L-L League and District Three 2A champ, PIAA runner-up.

Key players lost: Aryan Kalidindi, Gonzalo Diez Villarino.

Key players returning: Nile Abadir, sr., L-L and District Three 2A champion, third in PIAA, L-L 2A doubles champion; Freddie Bloom, sr., L-L and District Three 2A runner-up, PIAA quarterfinalist, L-L 2A doubles champion; Christian Hoin, Chandler King, Carson Weigle, L-L Flight Two champion.

Coach’s thoughts: “The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Cougars, who found success in the L-L League, District Three and state tournament. The 2023 team is committed to working hard daily and help their teammates get better, to reach their highest potential as a team and as individuals. Some new faces and underclassmen will also look to contribute and challenge for starting spots on the roster.

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Dennis Maust (18th season).

Last year’s record: 3-7.

Key players lost: Joseph Chong, Reece Girdharry, Will Stillman.

Key players returning: Zach Abel, sr.; Matt Freisen, sr.; Oliver Hall, sr.

Player to watch: Eli Newman, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “Several players are showing improvement over last year.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Matt Berdinka (1st season; previously coached eight years).

Last year’s record: 1-6.

Key players lost: None provided.

Key players returning: Austin Brown, sr.; Grady Stichler, sr.; Hudson Brown, jr.; Riley Clinger, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “Looking to capture a few upsets in Section Three and have a team record .500 or better.”

Octorara

Coach: David Baker.

Last year’s record: 1-12.

Key players lost: Michael Diprix, Jack Grocki, Keiran Lomboy, Caleb Lusby, Coy Testerman, Avi Vilk, Cale Yeckley.

Key players returning: Michael Baber, sr.; Daniel Keane, jr.

Players to watch: Declan Lomboy, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We are low on numbers after losing eight boys to graduation. I am hopeful that the players on he team can gain experience and improve on their personal games. It will be difficult to compete in out section, as strong as it is, so we will focus on getting better rather than on the wins."

Pequea Valley

Coach: Barry Christ (1st season).

Last year’s record: 14-4, third in District Three 2A.

Key players lost: Five seniors (names not provided).

Key players returning: Cole McEvoy, sr.; Joel Peifer, sr.; Wade Stoltzfus, sr.; Cole Stoltzfus, so.; Hayden Winey, so.

Players to watch: Jackson Hershey, so.; Bailey Scott, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “With the energy and passion this team brings, there is a sense and will to return again to Hershey in May. They bring a competitive spirit and attitude of desire to win. To them, success is the only option.”