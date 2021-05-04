Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis all-stars for the 2021 season were recognized Monday evening during the course of the league championship festivities at Conestoga Valley.

The full list of L-L boys tennis all-stars are below. These selections were made by L-L boys tennis coaches.

L-L League Coach of the Year: Jody Wilson, Ephrata

All-league selections:

Name, school, grade

Chase Wilson, Ephrata, senior

Brendan McNamara, Lancaster Catholic, senior

Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor, senior

Brady Burns, Pequea Valley, senior

Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore

Stefo Billis, Penn Manor, sophomore

Section One:

Section One Co-Players of the Year: Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor, senior; Stefo Billis, Penn Manor, sophomore

Section One all-stars:

Trent McBride, Elizabethtown, senior

Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor, senior

Charlie Robbins, Cedar Crest, sophomore

Rocco Shkreli, Cedar Crest, sophomore

Stefo Billis, Penn Manor, sophomore

Section Two:

Section Two Player of the Year: Chase Wilson, Ephrata, senior

Section Two all-stars:

Chase Wilson, Ephrata, senior

Andrew Rajaratnam, Manheim Central, senior

Weston Weaver, Lampeter-Strasburg, junior

Adam Good, Cocalico, sophomore

Yuji Wenger, Conestoga Valley, sophomore

Lance Wilson, Ephrata, freshman

Section Three:

Section Three Player of the Year: Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore

Section Three all-stars

Casey Hess, Annville-Cleona, senior

Brendan McNamara, Lancaster Catholic, senior

Brady Burns, Pequea Valley, senior

Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore

Fred Bloom, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore