Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis all-stars for the 2021 season were recognized Monday evening during the course of the league championship festivities at Conestoga Valley.
The full list of L-L boys tennis all-stars are below. These selections were made by L-L boys tennis coaches.
L-L League Coach of the Year: Jody Wilson, Ephrata
All-league selections:
Name, school, grade
Chase Wilson, Ephrata, senior
Brendan McNamara, Lancaster Catholic, senior
Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor, senior
Brady Burns, Pequea Valley, senior
Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore
Stefo Billis, Penn Manor, sophomore
Section One:
Section One Co-Players of the Year: Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor, senior; Stefo Billis, Penn Manor, sophomore
Section One all-stars:
Trent McBride, Elizabethtown, senior
Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor, senior
Charlie Robbins, Cedar Crest, sophomore
Rocco Shkreli, Cedar Crest, sophomore
Stefo Billis, Penn Manor, sophomore
Section Two:
Section Two Player of the Year: Chase Wilson, Ephrata, senior
Section Two all-stars:
Chase Wilson, Ephrata, senior
Andrew Rajaratnam, Manheim Central, senior
Weston Weaver, Lampeter-Strasburg, junior
Adam Good, Cocalico, sophomore
Yuji Wenger, Conestoga Valley, sophomore
Lance Wilson, Ephrata, freshman
Section Three:
Section Three Player of the Year: Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore
Section Three all-stars
Casey Hess, Annville-Cleona, senior
Brendan McNamara, Lancaster Catholic, senior
Brady Burns, Pequea Valley, senior
Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore
Fred Bloom, Lancaster Country Day, sophomore