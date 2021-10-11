Below is the league of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis all-stars for the 2021 season. These players were selected by L-L coaches. All-league selections are listed up top, followed by all-stars listed by sections.

L-L League all-stars:

Allison Evans, Elizabethtown, senior

Grace Lehman, Hempfield, senior

Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township, senior

Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic, junior

Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor, junior

Section One all-stars:

Section One Player of the Year: Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township, senior

Jenna Rychener, Conestoga Valley, senior

Grace Lehman, Hempfield, senior

Kayla Kurtz, Manheim Township, junior

Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor, junior

Section Two all-stars:

Section Two Player of the Year: Allison Evans, Elizabethtown, senior

Maddi Sauder, Cocalico, senior

Rylee Bender, Elizabethtown, senior

Ryan Gerhardt, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior

Gabby Wettig, Manheim Central, senior

Section Three all-stars:

Section Three Player of the Year: Ana Millen, Lancaster Catholic, junior

Maggie Auman, Lancaster Country Day, senior

Sarah Steckbeck, Lancaster Mennonite, senior

Madeleine Gerz, Lancaster Mennonite, senior

Ali Bender, Elco, junior

L-L League Coach of the Year: Brenda McBride, Elizabethtown