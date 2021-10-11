Below is the league of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis all-stars for the 2021 season. These players were selected by L-L coaches. All-league selections are listed up top, followed by all-stars listed by sections.
L-L League all-stars:
Allison Evans, Elizabethtown, senior
Grace Lehman, Hempfield, senior
Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township, senior
Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic, junior
Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor, junior
Section One all-stars:
Section One Player of the Year: Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township, senior
Jenna Rychener, Conestoga Valley, senior
Grace Lehman, Hempfield, senior
Kayla Kurtz, Manheim Township, junior
Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor, junior
Section Two all-stars:
Section Two Player of the Year: Allison Evans, Elizabethtown, senior
Maddi Sauder, Cocalico, senior
Rylee Bender, Elizabethtown, senior
Ryan Gerhardt, Lampeter-Strasburg, senior
Gabby Wettig, Manheim Central, senior
Section Three all-stars:
Section Three Player of the Year: Ana Millen, Lancaster Catholic, junior
Maggie Auman, Lancaster Country Day, senior
Sarah Steckbeck, Lancaster Mennonite, senior
Madeleine Gerz, Lancaster Mennonite, senior
Ali Bender, Elco, junior
L-L League Coach of the Year: Brenda McBride, Elizabethtown