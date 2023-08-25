The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis season got underway this week. Below is a team-by-team look at the L-L squads.

Section One

Cedar Crest

Coach: Phil Rader (5th season).

Last year’s record: 6-8, 2-5 L-L Section One.

Key players lost: Talia Thomas, Meg Claman.

Key players returning: Kaitlyn Do, sr.; Annie Forry, sr.; Madeleine Kase, sr.; Katie Idgunji, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “Four of six players return this year. The team will have steady leadership from (its) seniors. ... The Lady Falcons will look to improve upon their overall league and section record from last year.”

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Doug Helsel (1st season).

Last year’s record: 10-6, 6-1 Section One.

Key players lost: Paige Harris, Sydney Harris (L-L Flight 3 singles champion), Sierra Land.

Key players returning: Jade Flores, so. (L-L All-League, Section One all-star); Paula Valverde, so. (L-L Flight 2 singles champion).

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a strong 1-2 punch at the top. Several returning players are vying to round out the lineup.”

Ephrata

Coach: Jody Wilson (6th season).

Last year’s record: 6-6, 3-4 Section One.

Key players lost: Ava Howard, Barbara Price (L-L Flight 3 doubles champion), Lanie Reinhold, Grace Willets.

Key players returning: Jenna Hornberger, sr. (L-L Flight 3 doubles champion), Elise Johnson, jr. (No. 1 singles and doubles player)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have two returning varsity players, several seniors and the addition of a great group of young players. New players coming in show great potential, enjoyment of learning and have quickly embraced our positive team spirit.”

Hempfield

Coach: Melinda Bell (8th season).

Last year’s record: 11-3, 5-2 Section One.

Key players lost: Neha Dhakal, Julia Glass, Cami Ramsey, Megan Wendel (L-L Flight 4 singles champion), Morgan Wolfe.

Key players returning: Sophie Carson, sr. (L-L Section One all-star); Lydia Sullivan, sr.; Nancy Winand, sr.; Selena Felices, jr.; Alex Gregory, jr.; Lindsay Over, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We are returning six of our top eight players, including the top three players from last year. A number of the girls have been working hard in the offseason in an effort to return to the L-L League playoffs. Additionally, we have a strong incoming freshman class, including Rose Wendel and Rose Durrett. If everyone can stay healthy, we should have a good season.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Carolyn Miller (2nd season).

Last year’s record: 16-2, 7-0 Section One, L-L champion and District Three Class 3A runner-up.

Key players lost: Kayla Kurtz (L-L All-League, Section One all-star, L-L Class 3A runner-up, L-L Class 3A doubles champion, District Three 3A singles third place).

Key players returning: Jade Miller, sr. (L-L Flight 2 doubles champion, District Three Class 3A doubles third place); Madeline Sanchez, sr.; Catherine Sanchez, sr.; Maya Lamichane, so.(L-L Flight 2 doubles champion; Haley Miller, so. (L-L Section One all-star, District Three Class 3A doubles third place).

Coach’s thoughts: “I have most of my varsity players returning this season and they are all hungry for another title.”

McCaskey

Coach: Delaine Mast (38th season).

Last year’s record: 0-14, 0-7 Section One.

Key players lost: None.

Key players returning: Rose Derrick, sr.; Lauren Snell, jr.

Other key players: London Pugh fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We have 27 players and are excited to see our team grow. We have a wide variety of abilities and a good mix of ages. Our No. 1 player, Lauren Snell, is returning and is poised to have a good season. Freshman London Pugh will be a strong addition to the team.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Sarah Sambrick (1st season).

Last year’s record: 8-6, 4-3 Section One.

Key players lost: Catherine Rabatin (L-L All-League, L-L Section One all-star, L-L and District Three Class 3A champion), Erin Shipley.

Key players returning: Autumn Kirkley, sr.; Lydia Meier, sr.; Daphne Eisenhauer, jr.; Haley Hutchinson, jr.; Sydney Gieg, jr.; Olivia Swanson, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “Our team has almost doubled in size, with many new and eager freshmen and many dedicated girls joining for another season.”

Warwick

Coach: Ron Wanner (32nd season).

Last year’s record: 1-10, 1-6 Section One.

Key players lost: Kiki Billis, Ali Bromirski, Savannah Henschel, Piper Hepler, Leah Robbins.

Key players returning: Farah Abraham, sr.; Haddy Frank, sr.; Bella Smithson, sr.; Bri Fox, jr.; Avery Kellum, jr.; Sarah Ngugi, jr.; Riley Taylor, jr.; Lyla Brenner, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “With an all-new lineup, it looks like a rebuilding year.”

Section Two

Cocalico

Coach: Barb Fetter (28th season).

Last year’s record: 6-9, 3-4 L-L Section Two.

Key players lost: Carlie Showalter, Hannah Weller, Rylee Youndt.

Key players returning: Hannah Bruce, sr.; Mali Yang, sr.; Taylor Steffy, jr.; Lindsay Ochs, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “I am expecting to have a good season. The girls put in a lot of work in the offseason.”

Donegal

Coach: Frank Wagner (1st season).

Last year’s record: 6-4, 4-3 L-L Section Two.

Key players lost: Kensington Edmond (L-L Section Two all-star).

Key players returning: Emily Frownfelter, sr.; Corinne Watson, sr.

Elizabethtown

Coach: Brenda McBride (10th season).

Last year’s record: 8-5, 5-2 L-L Section One.

Key players lost: Kathryn Barraclough.

Key players returning: Julia Laszakovitz, sr.; Rebecca Mink, sr.; Dasha Gencturk, so. (All-League and Section Two Player of the Year); Noa Williams, so.

Other key player: JJ McBride, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “After a successful rebuilding year, a returning POY (Dash Gencturk) and a steady pair of seniors lead a deep team that looks to turn the corner on several close losses and challenge for a Section Two title.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Manfred Eller (3rd season).

Last year’s record: 3-11, 1-6 L-L Section Two.

Key players lost: Syanna Duval, Meredith Horst, Lauren Pavlik.

Key players returning: Roxanne Avril, sr.; Magdalene Martin, sr.; Leah Moua, sr.; Bella Robbins, sr.; Natalie Wirta, sr.; Ellie Culbert, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “We expect to keep improving throughout the season, gain experience and be competitive.”

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Mark Trach (5th season).

Last year’s record: 13-5, 6-1 Section Two.

Key players lost: Katie Finn, Laura Leaman, Rowen Kimmel, Jessie Salgado.

Key players returning: Kylie Gerhardt, sr. (L-L All-Section Two); Eve Miller, sr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We graduated three of our top four players, so other girls know they have to step up and fill those varsity spots. Always optimistic if we get our doubles teams going strong early in the season.”

Lebanon

Coach: Morgan Brady (1st season).

Last year’s record: 0-10, 0-7 Section Two.

Key players lost: Aaliyah Ferrer.

Key players returning: Iris Krouse, sr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a lot of newcomers who have spent time over the summer learning the basics of the game. Those returning from last year have worked hard to become more comfortable with their strokes and skills. We will continue to build upon those skills throughout the season, which will hopefully translate to some points won.”

Manheim Central

Coach: Kurtis Funk (7th season).

Last year’s record: 18-2, 7-0 Section Two.

Key players lost: Lauren Huber, Brooke Kettler, Hailey Kowalski, Holly Miller (L-L Section Two all-star), Brianna Mylin.

Key players returning: Sydney Peters, sr.; Sami Williams, sr. (L-L Section Two all-star); Ava Graff, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “Last year was a really fun year as we were the section champs and had an undefeated regular season. Our girls haven’t achieved success like that for quite some time. We lost five seniors who contributed. However, we expect to continue to be competitive in Section Two this season. We had a really good JV team last year and we are looking forward to girls stepping up. We also return Sami Williams and Sydney Peters, who had very successful seasons last year.”

Solanco

Coach: Annie Hammel (10th season).

Last year’s record: 5-9, 2-5 Section Two.

Key players lost: Grace Pursel.

Key players returning: Kiara Chmeilecki, sr.; Adrienne Dolan, sr.; Destiny Langley, sr.; Caroline Lantz, sr.; Ava Peiffer, sr.; Hailey Stanton, sr.

Other player to watch: Abby Millay-Stipe, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We’re excited going into the season, having six returning seniors along with two returning underclassmen and six new players. We’re striving to be a competitor in the league and improve both our overall and section record with the hard work the girls have put in during the offseason.”

Section Three

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Michael Hall (2nd season).

Last year’s record: 9-3, 6-2 L-L Section Three.

Key players lost: Isable Harnish, Emma Lively, Kaylyn Stokes, Maddie Summers.

Key players returning: Laney Kreider, sr.

Coach’s thoughts: “We will be rebuilding this year, but we have talent ready to fill the spots left by the four varsity seniors we had the privilege of coaching for the last four years. So I am confident we will have another successful season with the new group of players. I am looking forward to competing in one of the most difficult sections and leagues in the state.”

Columbia

Coach: Amy Byrne (1st season; no team last year).

No information provided

Elco

Coach: Chris Gyorke (6th season).

Last year’s record: 12-2, 7-1 L-L Section Three.

Key players lost: Ali Bender (L-L Section Three all-star), Cameron Lehr.

Key players returning: Nicole Books, Kate Bowman, Reese Wolfling.

Coach’s thoughts: “After two great years of Elco girls tennis, this will be a season of rebuilding. Reese, who played No. 3 singles last year, and Nicole, who played No. 4 singles, move up to 1 and 2. That leaves Kate, who had limited varsity time last year to step up. All other spots will be filled with first-time players. The wins will come, but the goal for the team is to improve their skills and learn and enjoy the game.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Jimmy McLaughlin (1st season).

Last year’s record: 5-4, 5-3 Section Three.

Key players lost: Joanna Rabada (L-L Section Three all-star, District Three Class 2A third place).

Key players returning: Anna Brislin, sr.; Elizabeth Ganse, sr.; Mae Reasner, sr.

Coach’s thoughts: “Our goal for the season is to constantly improve and to represent the most important values of life on the court: dedication, effort, and respect. We have an absolutely fantastic group of girls who are going to play their hearts out, and enjoy themselves doing it.”

Lancaster Country Day

Coach: Taylor Capoferri (1st season).

Last year’s record: 18-2, 8-0 Section Three, L-L League runner-up, District Three 2A champion.

Key players lost: Maggie Auman (L-L Section Three all-star, L-L Class 2A doubles champion).

Key players returning: Delanie Edwards, sr.; Marissa Jacobs, sr.; Sophia Babar, jr.; Monica Lopez, jr. (L-L Section Three all-star, L-L Class 2A singles runner-up); Sienna Castelli, so. (L-L All-League and Section Three all-star, L-L and District Three Class 2A singles champion, L-L Class 2A doubles champion).

Coach’s thoughts: “I am very excited for this season. We have a great group of hardworking ladies who are not only great tennis players, but great people.”

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Dennis Maust.

Last year’s record: 3-7, 3-5 L-L Section Three.

No other information provided.

Linden Hall

Coach: Steve Berkley (16th season; 2nd year in L-L).

Last year’s record: 4-5, 4-4 L-L Section Three.

Key players lost: Meli Figueroa, Ava O’Brien, Mia Rossi, Reyna Saavedra.

Key players returning: Six players return.

Coach’s thoughts: “A year for players to progress, gain experience and enjoy tennis.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Matt Berdinka (13th season).

Last year’s record: 2-8, 1-7 Section Three.

Key players lost: Nicole Leahman, Cora Lerch, Searat Singh, Aryana Via.

Key players returning: none.

Player to watch: Elsie Shuey, fr.

Coach’s thoughts: “Losing four of my top five players is a tough loss, especially since I only had five players. This year I have 13, but most are new to the sport or only started playing over the summer. It will be a rebuilding season for sure.”

Octorara

Coach: Marcia Rapone (1st season).

Last year’s record: 0-14, 0-8 Section Three.

Key players lost: Kaitlyn Lopez.

Key players returning: Brigid Imms, sr.; Sydnie Stanton, sr.; Emerson Walters, sr.; Amani Washington, so.

Coach’s thoughts: “With a blend of fresh faces and seasoned players, this season promises to be a journey of learning, camaraderie and unforgettable moments. Half of our squad consists of dedicated seniors, and we’re all in to make their final year truly memorable. These soon-to-be graduates infuse the team with leadership and a determination to leave their mark.”

Pequea Valley

Coach: Morgan Hiestand (1st season).

Last year’s record: 2-10, 2-6 Section Three.

Key players lost: Alexis Denny, Cassady Foote, Kyleigh Jarvis.

Key players returning: Lauren King, sr.; Miyah Kurtz, sr.; Cassidy Werner, sr.; Chastity Glick, jr.

Coach’s thoughts: “The PV girls tennis team will focus on rebuilding this year as we lost several key players. We’re looking to improve during each match and will be working on fundamentals and improving our skills.”