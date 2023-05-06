HERSHEY — With friends like Hayden Koons as an opponent, Cooper Lehman needs no enemies staring him down from across the net.

Koons packs enough of a wallop.

The two high school sophomore buddies — Koons of Dallastown and Lehman of Hempfield — slugged it out Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club for the District Three Class 3A tennis title. For a while, it was the lefty Koons packing the bigger punches.

Down a lopsided set and a match point to Koons in the second set tiebreaker, Lehman rallied to win the next three points to win the second set en route to a 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 victory, his second 3A title in as many years.

“First set, he just blew me out,” said an exhausted Lehman. “He came out and played extremely well and I just didn’t know what to do. As we went into the second set, I just tried to concentrate on one point at a time, try to hold my serve, try to focus on each shot more, don’t get emotional, and it ended up working at the end.”

One court over, the drama wasn’t nearly as epic, although top-seeded senior Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day did have to work surprisingly hard for his 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 2 seed Dylan Bonds of Twin Valley to claim his third straight Class 2A championship.

“This year is very special,” Abadir said. “It’s my last year and my teammates all came out to support me. Dylan’s a great player, though, I have to give it to him. Up until the very end it was a battle. He never gave up. The score doesn’t really show how close some of these games were.”

At one point, after missing wide on a tricky forehand and generally struggling to put away Bonds in the third set, Abadir loudly admonished himself, yelling “Oh, you’re so greedy.”

“Yeah, I sometimes say something like that to myself. I got the center ball that I wanted and tried to do a little too much with it. Sometimes I might go overboard in an unnecessary situation.”

Both Lehman and Abadir breezed through their semifinal matches. Stefo Billis of Lancaster Catholic was not as fortunate, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Bonds.

But Billis, the No. 3 seed in 2A, rallied from a set down in the third-place match to beat No. 4 seed Guillame Schmitz of Biglerville 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the state championships.

With the second set in hand and keeping volleys and hard first services in play, Lehman built a 3-1 lead in the third set of his 3A match.

Leading 4-2 and facing Koon’s serve, Lehman rallied from love-30 to force a break point. The two traded points until Koon double faulted to extend Lehman’s lead to 5-2.

At 15-15 in the next game, Lehman recorded a booming service ace, followed by a big forehand shot past Koon, who was charging to the net, to force match point.

Koon fought off one match point, but ended an extended volley with a long return of a deep ball.

Lehman lifted his arms in victory, then embraced his pal.

“We know each other off the court. I mean, we’re friends,” Lehman said. “We practice together and we’ve played each other hundreds of times. He’s beaten me and I’ve beaten him. It’s always so close.”

Lehman, Abadir and Billis move on to the PIAA Championships, May 26-27 at the Hershey Racquet Club. Abadir will be seeking his second state title.