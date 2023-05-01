The defending champions had to work for their second straight titles.

Hempfield sophomore Cooper Lehman and Lancaster Country Day senior Nile Abadir each passed stiff tests at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Flight Tournament finals Monday at the cool, wind-swept Conestoga Valley courts, but were able to win.

“It feels great, especially to play well in this wind,” said Lehman, who repeated in Class 3A. “(Cedar Crest’s Viseth Meng) definitely was able to take control in the second set. ... But I kind of got the feel of the wind, got the rhythm and we had some great playing.”

Lehman trailed in both sets, including 3-0 in the second, against Meng. He was down 2-1 in the first, but eventually took the title, winning by scores of 6-2, 7-5.

“I was pretty loose, I was hitting the ball well and then a couple of tight points, I probably got a little nervous and that kind of let him back into the match,” Meng said. “I still played really well.”

Abadir led a Cougars contingent that included four of the top five finishers in 2A singles. He outlasted a teammate for the second year in a row, defeating Michael Georgelis 6-4, 7-6 (4), despite losing the first two games of the day.

“This was definitely the hardest one,” said Abadir, who actually won his third straight title (he didn’t get a chance at four with his freshman season canceled due to the pandemic). “It was high-level tennis, back and forth to the end, and we gave it our all. ... We’re enemies on the court, but after, we’re friends and we’re teammates.”

It was certainly one of Abadir’s toughest matches of the season.

“It was a great battle. He played great. ... He was the better player today,” said Georgelis, who was also the runner-up last year when he finished second to Lehman while playing for Manheim Township. “It’s a little tough because both years we had tough battles. So hopefully next year I’ll get the title.”

Last year, Abadir bested Freddie Bloom 6-1, 6-1.

“It’s something I’ve had to prepare for and something I’m used to,” said Abadir about having to play a teammate. “But I cherish the bond we have off the court, with all my teammates.”

Bloom defeated Lancaster Catholic’s Stefo Billis 6-2, 7-5 Monday to finish third. And the Cougars’ Carson Weigle outlasted Pequea Valley’s Wade Stoltzfus 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1 in the fifth-place match.

The LCD party didn’t end in singles, with Abadir and Georgelis squaring off again in Class 2A doubles. There, Abadir and Bloom, the defending champions, defeated Georgelis and Weigle 6-2, 6-4.

It wasn’t quite the same party for Cedar Crest, but close. Meng teamed up with Charlie Robbins in the Class 3A doubles final against the Falcons Rocco and Joe Shkreli, winning 7-5, 2-6, 10-8.

The Shkrelis had also been scheduled to meet in the fifth-place singles match, but arrived late and didn’t play, with Rocco getting the win by default.

Ephrata’s Lance Wilson defeated Manheim Township’s Kurt Chiong 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the 3A third-place match.

Conditions Monday were hardly ideal for tennis. The tournament starting time was moved up to noon from 3 p.m. because of impending rain, but the cool temperatures and persistent, sometimes howling, wind were the bigger issues. Some rain fell, but not nearly enough to halt play.