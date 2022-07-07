Kobe Bryant once said, ‘You have to work hard in the dark to shine in the light.’

In Emily Garvin’s case, her light is having earned a walk-on roster spot at NCAA Division I University of Richmond for the upcoming season.

What many haven’t seen is her work she has put in behind the scenes since her senior season at Manheim Township in fall 2018. It’s then when Garvin was the Lancaster-Lebanon League Class 3A girls singles runner-up, District Three Class 3A doubles runner-up alongside teammate Avery Palandjian and helped the Blue Streaks capture the District 3-3A team championship.

What Garvin didn’t have at that point was a well-known profile on the college recruitment scene, a result of her opting not to compete in the summer tournaments that may have garnered her a high recruiting ranking.

“By the time I got to my senior year I saw the lesson in it,” Garvin said. “But it was too late because recruiting was already done at that point.”

The lesson being, in the few times she did compete in those summer tournaments, to stick up for herself when an opponent called a Garvin shot on the line out when it should have been in.

“I would focus on it and get angry for the whole match,” she said. “Mentally I wasn’t there. That was a big part of the reason I didn’t love going to those tournaments.”

Garvin still received a partial scholarship offer from Ithaca (NY) College, along with interest from other D-III programs.

She instead followed the academic path at Richmond, where she is studying towards a bachelor’s degree in business and minor in health care studies. Her dream job is to be on an executive team at a children’s hospital, a career path she was exposed to after an internship last summer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Garvin continued playing tennis through a club program at Richmond. When back home, she has trained and coached at Lancaster Country Club under the guidance of LCC’s director of racquets Michael Jordan.

“I met her when she was 13,” Jordan recalled. “She was basically a recreational tennis player.”

Garvin began playing the sport when she was seven or eight years old. She went to Jordan because her parents were members of LCC.

“She just took to it like a fish to water,” father Bob Garvin said. “There’s a picture of her in our backyard, the yard is covered in snow. She has a lawn chair set up, with a Spikeball apparatus rigged on the lawn chair. She’s hitting tennis balls off the Spikeball into the snow.”

During the summer months, Emily Garvin spent so much time on the tennis courts her parents had to force her to stop.

She carried on the enthusiasm for the sport at Richmond.

“Because of her reputation with leadership and energy on the club team (at Richmond),” Jordan said. “Players recommend her being given a tryout.”

Garvin was one of two players who made the Richmond roster after a February tryout. She was immediately thrown into the fray, playing ten matches last spring as the Spiders’ No. 6 singles player while going 3-5 in doubles competition.

“I definitely had a lot of imposter syndrome,” Garvin said. ‘Those girls are good. Any small win was a good one for me. I could build on that.”

At 5-foot, 8-inches tall, Garvin is the tallest player on the Richmond roster.

“Typically taller people have stronger serves,” she said. “I love playing at the net. It’s more fast-paced, I can see angles of the court better. I can stay in points pretty long. I’m a scrappy player.”

Richmond’s 2022-23 schedule hasn’t yet been released, but will likely begin sometime in late September before getting going in full in the spring. Garvin’s goal is to become, “a consistent player on the lineup who can add more value to the team.”

She’s a senior academically but has three years of athletic eligibility remaining.

Asked what she hopes others have learned from her journey, she said, “Maybe someone doesn’t have the skillset or whatever to qualify for what they want. If they’re persistent, hard work is going to outmatch skill every time.”