All but one of the top four doubles seeds in Flight One advanced to the semifinals after the first day of action in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Flight Tournament on Thursday at Conestoga Valley.

The only seeds not advancing were Chase and Lance Wilson of Ephrata, and that's because their Class 3A match was not completed. They were leading 7-1 in their Class 3A second-round match when play was stopped.

Competition was supposed to go through the semifinals. Matches not completed are scheduled to be played at 8 Saturday morning at Conestoga Valley.

Also in Class 3A, top-seeded Curtis Rabatin and Maxwell Davis of Penn Manor will meet No. 4 seed Andrew Rajaratnam and Tyler Snavely of Manheim Central in the semifinals while third-seeded Charlie Robbins and Rocco Skhreli of Cedar Crest also advanced. They each won one match, with all of the top four seeds receiving first-round byes.

In Class 2A, No. 1 seeds Nile Abadir and Fred Bloom of Lancaster Country Day will take on fourth-seeded Luke Yunginger and Evan Stehman of Donegal in the semifinals while second-seeded Brendan McNamara and George Brubaker of Lancaster Catholic will take on No. 3 seeds Brady Burns and Josh Jarvis of Pequea Valley.

Only one doubles team advanced to the semifinals in Flight Two as the top-seeded pair of Tyler Martin and Colin Zucchi of Ephrata won their first two matches. The remaining second-round matches were not completed.

Only one round was completed in Flight Three, with one of the top four seeds losing as Alex Vaziri and Spencer Teaman of Lampeter-Strasburg topped No. 3 seeds Adam Zimmerman and Zeke Jones of Ephrata 8-5. Only one of the Flight Three second-round matches was begun before play was halted.

The first round of singles is scheduled for Friday, beginning at 4 p.m., with Flights One and Two at Conestoga Valley, and Flights Three and Four at McCaskey.