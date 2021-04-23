Ephrata and Cedar Crest posted victories Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Tennis Team Championships.

At McCaskey, the Mountaineers got by Donegal 3-2 to remain undefeated at 13-0. Chase Wilson Got by Luke Yunginger 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to earn the victory.

Also winning for Ephrata was freshman Lance Wilson, Chase's younger brother, at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 2 doubles team of Adam Zimmerman and Ezekiel Jones, 6-2, 6-1.

Ephrata, which won Section Two, moved on to one of Monday's semifinals at 4 p.m. at Penn Manor. The Comets are also undefeated at 11-0 and won Section One.

At Donegal, the defending league-champion Falcons defeated Manheim Central. Both doubles teams earned wins for Cedar Crest: Ben Sheffield and Ryan Glover at No. 1, and Sam Malay and Micah Zeisloft at No. 2, by identical 6-2, 6-2 scores. Garrett Muraika was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles.

Cedar Crest (11-2) is at Lancaster Catholic on Monday at 4 p.m. The Crusaders are the third unbeaten team in the league at 12-0 and are the Section Three winners.