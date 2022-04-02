Elizabethtown High School’s tennis programs have been on the rise in recent years, and that is largely due to the efforts of head coach Brenda McBride.

Nominated by her son Trent and husband Adam, she was recently recognized for those efforts, receiving the 2021 USTA Middle States Edwin J. Faulkner High School Coach of the Year award.

“My dad sort of mentioned it; he kind of instigated it,” said Trent McBride. “She’s an amazing coach. She probably does a lot more than I know. ... She definitely deserved it.”

Brenda McBride is in her fifth year as the E-town boys coach. The Bears just moved up from Section Two to Section One last year and went 8-6. They’re off to a 6-1 start this season.

“The USTA has sent out several publications and emails that have had the bio about me. So it’s been nice to be recognized for my work,” said McBride, who learned of the award in January. “But it’s the boys and girls who do all the work. I’m just there to cheer them on and just breathe believe into them that they can be a good tennis player if they work hard at it.”

McBride’s father was a tennis teaching professional in Arizona and she was a standout player in high school and college.

After taking over at E-town, she has worked to establish feeder programs through the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services (GEARS).

“We’re never going to be as strong as, like, a (Manheim) Township or Cedar Crest,” she said. “Their players come in as freshmen with amazing skills. I get players that come out as freshmen who never played tennis, and by the time they graduate, they’re tennis players. And they love the sport, and a lot of them want to go on and play in college.

“And that’s what’s rewarding to me, assisting that process, from the very first time I teach them how to hold a racket and hit a ball until they graduate, and they’re tennis players and they have developed that confidence and maturity.”

McBride is also a teaching pro at Hempfield recCenter.

Hard to pinpoint

Elizabethtown entered Friday’s match at Lancaster Country Day undefeated. Normally, a Section One vs. Section Three matchup would be one-sided for the larger Section One school. Friday’s was lopsided, but in the Cougars’ favor.

“They were an undefeated team and they have some senior experience. ... They’ve been playing very well,” said Country Day coach Chris Wilson about his opponents after the Cougars’ 5-0 victory. “Tough conditions, for both teams. We’re still trying to figure it out. It’s early.”

The tough conditions featured high winds that blew down a wind screen and required several players’ efforts to repair.

About the only thing the outcome did was make things even harder to predict in the early going in the L-L. At 6-0 entering Friday, the Bears appeared to be a top contender in Section One, where they are 2-0. McBride noted, though, that her team’s toughest matches are yet to be played.

“We have our work cut out for us,” said McBride, whose team meets Manheim Township on Monday and Hempfield on Tuesday. “But we’re going to make them work for it.”

The Cougars are 4-1 and 1-0 in Section Three. Like E-town, Country Day’s toughest matches – at least in Section Three – are yet to come.

“Our section’s always tough,” said Wilson, naming the majority of the section’s remaining eight teams. “You can go on and on and on. We’ve got to run the gauntlet.”

Their toughest nonleague match was Wednesday against Dallastown. “They’re top four in the state in (Class) 3A; have to be,” said Wilson of the Wildcats, who won that match 5-0.

Also in Wednesday’s match, Country Day junior Nile Abadir, the defending L-L, District Three and PIAA Class 2A champion, suffered his first loss in the last two years, falling 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 to Dallastown senior Jonathan Arbittier. “Nile just kind of let conditions get to him,” said Wilson. “It was a good wake-up call.”

A lot to look forward to

In addition to Elizabethtown’s two key Section One matches Monday and Tuesday, here are some of other key matches for the next two weeks, which will go along way in sorting things out in the section races:

Monday: Country Day at Annville-Cleona (3-2, 1-2 Section Three; section losses are to Pequea Valley and Elco, a combined 5-0 in the section), Elco (6-1, 2-0) at Lancaster Catholic (3-2, 1-2; section losses to Pequea Valley and Donegal, a combined 6-0 in the section).

Wednesday: Elco at Pequea Valley (5-0, 3-0), Donegal (5-1, 3-0) at Country Day.

Friday: Lancaster Catholic at Country Day, Elco at Donegal.

April 11: Hempfield at Manheim Township, Annville-Cleona at Donegal.

April 13: Hempfield at Cedar Crest, Pequea Valley at Country Day.

April 14: Cocalico (4-1, 1-0) at Conestoga Valley (3-1, 2-0) – they’re the only unbeatens in the section (Lampeter Strasburg hasn’t played a section match yet, and is 2-3 overall) and were scheduled to play Tuesday, but were postponed.

